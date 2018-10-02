  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/02 11:27
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 1 0 .750 82 90
New England 2 2 0 .500 95 84
Buffalo 1 3 0 .250 50 106
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 89 89
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 1 0 .750 75 73
Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 88 56
Houston 1 3 0 .250 96 108
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 94 100
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 126 113
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 123 65
Cleveland 1 2 1 .375 102 104
Pittsburgh 1 2 1 .375 102 116
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 145 115
Denver 2 2 0 .500 84 97
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 111 120
Oakland 1 3 0 .250 97 123
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 67 77
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 82 81
N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 73 95
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 137 121
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 116 122
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65
Green Bay 2 1 1 .625 92 83
Minnesota 1 2 1 .375 90 110
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 94 114
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 4 0 0 1.000 140 67
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 85 81
San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 100 118
Arizona 0 4 0 .000 37 94

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31

Sunday's Games

New England 38, Miami 7

Dallas 26, Detroit 24

Chicago 48, Tampa Bay 10

Green Bay 22, Buffalo 0

Jacksonville 31, N.Y. Jets 12

Cincinnati 37, Atlanta 36

Tennessee 26, Philadelphia 23, OT

Houston 37, Indianapolis 34, OT

Seattle 20, Arizona 17

New Orleans 33, N.Y. Giants 18

L.A. Chargers 29, San Francisco 27

Oakland 45, Cleveland 42, OT

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 14

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday's Games

Kansas City 27, Denver 23

Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.