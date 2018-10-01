TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese computer company ASUS released a statement after rumors began circulating online that they were preparing to layoff half of their gaming department employees in Taiwan and China, and that as many as 300 jobs might be cut.



The company has denied the reports calling them “erroneous,” and says that they have no plans to drastically reduce the size of their gaming division.

ASUS clarified that it is considering a possible reorganization of the department responsible for hand-set units, which could involve employees from the games division.

The rumors began after a report from Apple Daily reported on two recent layoffs that occurred at ASUS factories in Shanghai, and Chengdu involving production for hand-set and gaming notebooks, resulting in about 100 people losing their jobs.



ASUS says that the restructuring is still in talks and nothing has been finalized, according to a report from gizmochina.



The company says that when a plan is finalized for any company restructuring, that the company will make a formal announcement.