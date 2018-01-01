TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Kong-Rey has been upgraded to a super typhoon and is set to come closest to Taiwan on Oct. 5, according to the latest projection by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Drawing from abundant ocean-heat content and low wind sheer, Super Typhoon Kong-Rey has rapidly intensified from a tropical storm into a category 5 typhoon as of this morning as it is packing wind gusts of over 240 kilometers per hour. The latest CWB model projects that Kong-Rey will come closest to Taiwan on Oct. 5, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to northern and eastern Taiwan.

As of 2 a.m. this morning, Kong-Rey was located 1,460 kilometers east-southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi and was moving west-northwest at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour. Based on the latest CWB data, Kong-Rey is packing maximum sustained winds of 198 kilometers per hour and gusts of 244 kilometers per hour.

The CWB predicts that the periphery of the super typhoon will be most strongly felt in Taiwan between Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, when it will bring heavy rain and wind to northern and eastern Taiwan. During this period, central and southern Taiwan will see cloudy to clear skies, with brief showers in mountainous areas in the afternoon.

As Kong-Rey nears Taiwan, it will hit the western periphery of a high-pressure ridge which will steer it north, likely causing it to veer away toward Japan's Ryuku Islands, rather than impacting Taiwan directly. However, the CWB emphasized that Kong-Rey's path is still uncertain and it could potentially remain on a more westerly path, in which case Taiwan could take a direct hit from the super typhoon. A clearer picture of Kong-Rey's ultimate path should be available tomorrow.

Today, Taiwan will see sunny skies with fall-like temperatures. It will be cool in the morning and evening throughout the country, with early morning lows will range between 20 to 21 degrees Celsius in the north and east and 24 to 25 degrees in the south. Highs will range between 28 to 32 degrees throughout the nation, with large temperature differentials between night and day seen in central and northern Taiwan.

Strong wind gusts of up to level 8 and 9 will be seen in areas north of Chiayi, eastern Taiwan, and coastal and open areas of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu. Strong winds and large waves will be seen in coastal areas, therefore those who engage in activities on the beach are advised to exercise caution.



CWB model showing Super Typhoon Kong-Rey coming closest to Taiwan on Oct. 5.



ATCF projection of Kong-Rey's course.



Japan Meteorological Agency projection of Kong-Rey's path over next three days.



Tropical Storm Risk map showing tropical storm winds probabilities over next 72 hours.



CWB satellite map of Super Typhoon Kong-Rey.



Windy.com image of Super Typhoon Kong-Rey.



NOAA satellite image of Super Typhoon Kong-Rey.



