TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After its European tour, Taiwanese band "The Fur." started to perform in Taiwan's major cities with the newly released album "Town". They will play in Taichung on Oct. 6. and lastly in Tainan on Nov. 3.



Taiwanese band "The Fur." started its Asian tour on Sep. 30 (image by The Fur.)

"The Fur." formed by four young people, Savanna (vocal), Zero (guitar), Ren (bass) and Wen (electronic musical instrument). They named the band after their intention of making fluffy and comfy music, according to Zero.

They started their career two years ago. Last year, they earned a European tour ticket from British music festival "Focus Wales" after attending the Tainan music festival "LUCfest".



The weather in Europe is cold but they felt the warmth from the audience (image by The Fur.)

During the performance in Portugal, they had to face unexpected incidents several times. However, it surprisingly made them feel the warmth and support from the audience, they said.

This year, they just finished the European tour and returned to Taiwan to start the Asian tour with their newly released album "Town". The debut album is a collage of past memories.



After 2 years, "The Fur." has released their debut album "Town" (image by Taiwan News/ Lyla)

"Town" combines dream pop and indie pop perfectly and the lyrics were all written in English. Also, It is hard not to be addicted to the sweetness and chillness from the songs.

The group members all come from Southern Taiwan. Hence as for the Asian tour, they decided to started from Kaohsiung, the hometown of Zero, Savanna and Ren.

Their next stop on the Asian tour will be Taichung Oct. 6, Taipei Oct. 10, Hsinchu Nov. 2 and Tainan Nov. 3. Additionally, Taiwanese bands "South Bad Boy" and "Midnight Ping Pong"（午夜乒乓 ）will be the special guests.

If you are abroad during this period of time, do not worry! "The Fur." will perform in Bangkok 《Cat Expo 5》in November. For more information please go to Facebook.





New hit "Short Stay" (from youtube)





2017 single "We Can Dance" (from youtube)