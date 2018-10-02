BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Friday's Match
Independiente 0, Tigre 0
|Saturday's Matches
Lanus 1, River Plate 5
San Lorenzo vs. Atletico Tucuman
Rosario Central vs. San Martin
Estudiantes vs. Newell's
Argentinos Jrs 0, Racing Club 2
|Sunday's Matches
Patronato Parana 2, Talleres 1
Santa Fe 1, Gimnasia 0
Belgrano 0, Huracan 1
Boca Juniors 3, Colon 1
|Monday's Match
Godoy Cruz 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Tuesday's Matches
San Martin de Tucuman vs. Banfield
Velez Sarsfield vs. Aldosivi