BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/10/02 08:40
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Match

Independiente 0, Tigre 0

Saturday's Matches

Lanus 1, River Plate 5

San Lorenzo vs. Atletico Tucuman

Rosario Central vs. San Martin

Estudiantes vs. Newell's

Argentinos Jrs 0, Racing Club 2

Sunday's Matches

Patronato Parana 2, Talleres 1

Santa Fe 1, Gimnasia 0

Belgrano 0, Huracan 1

Boca Juniors 3, Colon 1

Monday's Match

Godoy Cruz 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Tuesday's Matches

San Martin de Tucuman vs. Banfield

Velez Sarsfield vs. Aldosivi