BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|7
|6
|1
|0
|13
|2
|19
|Atletico Tucuman
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|6
|14
|Huracan
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|3
|14
|River Plate
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|3
|13
|Boca Juniors
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8
|5
|13
|Defensa y Justicia
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|4
|12
|Aldosivi
|6
|4
|0
|2
|7
|4
|12
|Santa Fe
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|4
|12
|Rosario Central
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|10
|Godoy Cruz
|7
|3
|1
|3
|5
|6
|10
|Gimnasia
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|6
|8
|Velez Sarsfield
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|7
|8
|Banfield
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|8
|Independiente
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|6
|7
|San Lorenzo
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|9
|7
|Talleres
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|7
|7
|Belgrano
|7
|1
|4
|2
|3
|5
|7
|Tigre
|7
|1
|4
|2
|8
|11
|7
|Argentinos Jrs
|7
|1
|3
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Colon
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|11
|6
|Newell's
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|5
|San Martin
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|11
|5
|Estudiantes
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|Patronato Parana
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4
|11
|4
|San Martin de T.
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Lanus
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|15
|2
|Friday, Sept. 28
Independiente 0, Tigre 0
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Lanus 1, River Plate 5
San Lorenzo vs. Atletico Tucuman ppd.
Rosario Central vs. San Martin ppd.
Estudiantes vs. Newell's ppd.
Argentinos Jrs 0, Racing Club 2
|Sunday, Sept. 30
Patronato Parana 2, Talleres 1
Santa Fe 1, Gimnasia 0
Belgrano 0, Huracan 1
Boca Juniors 3, Colon 1
|Monday, Oct. 1
Godoy Cruz 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
San Martin de T. vs. Banfield 0015 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Aldosivi 0015 GMT
|Saturday, Oct. 6
River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT
Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs 1400 GMT
Aldosivi vs. San Martin de T. 1615 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Godoy Cruz 1830 GMT
San Martin vs. Velez Sarsfield 2045 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Independiente 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Banfield vs. San Lorenzo 1400 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Lanus 1615 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe 1830 GMT
Talleres vs. Belgrano 2045 GMT
Racing Club vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 8
Tigre vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 9
Colon vs. Newell's 0000 GMT