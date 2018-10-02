  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/10/02 08:40
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 7 6 1 0 13 2 19
Atletico Tucuman 6 4 2 0 13 6 14
Huracan 7 4 2 1 9 3 14
River Plate 7 3 4 0 12 3 13
Boca Juniors 7 4 1 2 8 5 13
Defensa y Justicia 6 3 3 0 7 4 12
Aldosivi 6 4 0 2 7 4 12
Santa Fe 7 3 3 1 6 4 12
Rosario Central 6 3 1 2 5 4 10
Godoy Cruz 7 3 1 3 5 6 10
Gimnasia 7 2 2 3 5 6 8
Velez Sarsfield 6 2 2 2 5 7 8
Banfield 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
Independiente 6 1 4 1 8 6 7
San Lorenzo 6 1 4 1 9 9 7
Talleres 7 2 1 4 6 7 7
Belgrano 7 1 4 2 3 5 7
Tigre 7 1 4 2 8 11 7
Argentinos Jrs 7 1 3 3 2 4 6
Colon 7 1 3 3 7 11 6
Newell's 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
San Martin 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
Estudiantes 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
Patronato Parana 7 1 1 5 4 11 4
San Martin de T. 5 0 3 2 2 5 3
Lanus 7 0 2 5 5 15 2
Friday, Sept. 28

Independiente 0, Tigre 0

Saturday, Sept. 29

Lanus 1, River Plate 5

San Lorenzo vs. Atletico Tucuman ppd.

Rosario Central vs. San Martin ppd.

Estudiantes vs. Newell's ppd.

Argentinos Jrs 0, Racing Club 2

Sunday, Sept. 30

Patronato Parana 2, Talleres 1

Santa Fe 1, Gimnasia 0

Belgrano 0, Huracan 1

Boca Juniors 3, Colon 1

Monday, Oct. 1

Godoy Cruz 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Tuesday, Oct. 2

San Martin de T. vs. Banfield 0015 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Aldosivi 0015 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 6

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT

Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs 1400 GMT

Aldosivi vs. San Martin de T. 1615 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Godoy Cruz 1830 GMT

San Martin vs. Velez Sarsfield 2045 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Independiente 2300 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 7

Banfield vs. San Lorenzo 1400 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Lanus 1615 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe 1830 GMT

Talleres vs. Belgrano 2045 GMT

Racing Club vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Monday, Oct. 8

Tigre vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Colon vs. Newell's 0000 GMT