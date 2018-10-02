DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were without safety Eric Berry on Monday night against the Denver Broncos, who did not have nickel cornerback Tramaine Brock for the game.

Berry didn't practice last week and was listed as doubtful with a heel injury. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Eric Murray. Brock left last week's game with a thigh injury and was limited in practice on Saturday.

The rest of the Denver inactives were QB Kevin Hogan, S Shamarko Thomas, LB Alexander Johnson, DE DeMarcus Walker, T Elijah Wilkinson and G Sam Jones.

Kansas City's other inactives were RB Darrel Williams, CB Tremon Smith, OL Austin Reiter, G Kahlil McKenzie, DT Justin Hamilton, and TE Alex Ellis.

