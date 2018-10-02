|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|7
|6
|1
|0
|21
|3
|19
|Liverpool
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|3
|19
|Chelsea
|7
|5
|2
|0
|15
|5
|17
|Tottenham
|7
|5
|0
|2
|14
|7
|15
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|0
|2
|14
|9
|15
|Watford
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|8
|13
|Bournemouth
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|12
|13
|Leicester
|7
|4
|0
|3
|13
|10
|12
|Wolverhampton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|6
|12
|Man United
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|12
|10
|Everton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|11
|11
|9
|Burnley
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|11
|7
|Crystal Palace
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|8
|7
|West Ham
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|12
|7
|Brighton
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|13
|5
|Southampton
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|11
|5
|Fulham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|16
|5
|Newcastle
|7
|0
|2
|5
|4
|10
|2
|Cardiff
|7
|0
|2
|5
|4
|16
|2
|Huddersfield
|7
|0
|2
|5
|3
|16
|2
|Saturday, Sept. 29
West Ham 3, Man United 1
Huddersfield 0, Tottenham 2
Everton 3, Fulham 0
Newcastle 0, Leicester 2
Wolverhampton 2, Southampton 0
Arsenal 2, Watford 0
Man City 2, Brighton 0
Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1
|Sunday, Sept. 30
Cardiff 1, Burnley 2
|Monday, Oct. 1
Bournemouth 2, Crystal Palace 1
|Friday, Oct. 5
Brighton vs. West Ham 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Watford vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Tottenham vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. Everton 1400 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT
Man United vs. Newcastle 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Fulham vs. Arsenal 1100 GMT
Southampton vs. Chelsea 1315 GMT
Liverpool vs. Man City 1530 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|West Brom
|10
|6
|2
|2
|25
|14
|20
|Leeds
|10
|5
|4
|1
|20
|8
|19
|Middlesbrough
|10
|5
|4
|1
|12
|4
|19
|Sheffield United
|10
|6
|1
|3
|18
|13
|19
|Norwich
|10
|5
|2
|3
|14
|13
|17
|Brentford
|10
|4
|4
|2
|18
|12
|16
|Swansea
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|6
|16
|Wigan
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|12
|16
|Derby
|10
|5
|1
|4
|13
|11
|16
|Bristol City
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|12
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|10
|3
|6
|1
|13
|11
|15
|Sheffield Wednesday
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|15
|15
|Blackburn
|10
|3
|6
|1
|13
|13
|15
|Bolton
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|12
|15
|Aston Villa
|10
|3
|5
|2
|16
|15
|14
|Birmingham
|10
|1
|7
|2
|9
|10
|10
|Stoke
|10
|2
|4
|4
|14
|18
|10
|Rotherham
|10
|3
|1
|6
|8
|16
|10
|QPR
|10
|3
|1
|6
|7
|18
|10
|Reading
|10
|2
|3
|5
|14
|15
|9
|Hull
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|17
|8
|Ipswich
|10
|0
|6
|4
|8
|14
|6
|Millwall
|10
|1
|3
|6
|9
|16
|6
|Preston
|10
|1
|2
|7
|11
|21
|5
|Friday, Sept. 28
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Leeds 1
Bristol City 1, Aston Villa 1
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Birmingham 2, Ipswich 2
Norwich 1, Wigan 0
Brentford 2, Reading 2
Blackburn 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Millwall 2, Sheffield United 3
Preston 2, West Brom 3
Bolton 1, Derby 0
Swansea 3, QPR 0
Hull 1, Middlesbrough 1
Rotherham 2, Stoke 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT
Brentford vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT
Hull vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Preston 1845 GMT
Wigan vs. Swansea 1845 GMT
Stoke vs. Bolton 1900 GMT
Reading vs. QPR 1900 GMT
|Wednesday, Oct. 3
Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall 1845 GMT
Blackburn vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT
Derby vs. Norwich 1845 GMT
Rotherham vs. Bristol City 1845 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. West Brom 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Leeds vs. Brentford 1130 GMT
Birmingham vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Aston Villa 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Derby 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Hull 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Stoke 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Bolton vs. Blackburn 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1230 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|10
|7
|3
|0
|20
|8
|24
|Peterborough
|10
|7
|2
|1
|26
|13
|23
|Doncaster
|10
|6
|3
|1
|18
|9
|21
|Sunderland
|10
|5
|4
|1
|20
|10
|19
|Barnsley
|9
|5
|3
|1
|18
|6
|18
|Charlton
|10
|5
|3
|2
|15
|11
|18
|Walsall
|10
|5
|3
|2
|14
|12
|18
|Accrington Stanley
|10
|4
|5
|1
|13
|11
|17
|Blackpool
|10
|3
|6
|1
|10
|7
|15
|Scunthorpe
|10
|3
|5
|2
|13
|18
|14
|Fleetwood Town
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14
|10
|13
|Luton Town
|10
|3
|4
|3
|12
|12
|13
|Southend
|10
|4
|1
|5
|13
|15
|13
|Coventry
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|11
|12
|Burton Albion
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|11
|11
|AFC Wimbledon
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|14
|11
|Rochdale
|10
|3
|2
|5
|15
|23
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|11
|9
|Shrewsbury
|10
|1
|5
|4
|9
|11
|8
|Wycombe
|10
|1
|5
|4
|11
|16
|8
|Gillingham
|10
|2
|2
|6
|13
|20
|8
|Bradford
|10
|2
|1
|7
|7
|15
|7
|Oxford United
|10
|1
|2
|7
|10
|21
|5
|Plymouth
|10
|0
|3
|7
|7
|19
|3
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Coventry 1, Sunderland 1
Burton Albion 0, Scunthorpe 0
Plymouth 2, Doncaster 3
Shrewsbury 2, Gillingham 2
Wycombe 2, Southend 3
Rochdale 1, Portsmouth 3
Bradford 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Luton Town 2, Charlton 2
Walsall 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Peterborough 2, Blackpool 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Barnsley 3
AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Burton Albion vs. Southend 1845 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
Barnsley vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster 1845 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT
Sunderland vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers 1845 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford 1845 GMT
Coventry vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT
Walsall vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
Oxford United vs. Luton Town 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Luton Town vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|10
|8
|1
|1
|20
|7
|25
|Newport County
|10
|7
|1
|2
|14
|15
|22
|Exeter
|10
|6
|2
|2
|19
|10
|20
|Stevenage
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|9
|18
|Colchester
|10
|4
|4
|2
|21
|10
|16
|Oldham
|10
|4
|4
|2
|15
|9
|16
|Forest Green
|10
|3
|7
|0
|14
|8
|16
|Bury
|10
|5
|1
|4
|16
|12
|16
|Swindon
|10
|4
|4
|2
|16
|14
|16
|Crawley Town
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|12
|16
|Carlisle
|10
|5
|1
|4
|10
|11
|16
|Yeovil
|10
|4
|3
|3
|17
|10
|15
|Milton Keynes Dons
|10
|3
|6
|1
|10
|8
|15
|Mansfield Town
|9
|3
|5
|1
|14
|7
|14
|Port Vale
|10
|4
|2
|4
|11
|9
|14
|Tranmere
|10
|3
|5
|2
|11
|9
|14
|Morecambe
|10
|3
|0
|7
|7
|19
|9
|Crewe
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|11
|8
|Cheltenham
|10
|2
|2
|6
|7
|13
|8
|Cambridge United
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|20
|8
|Northampton
|10
|1
|4
|5
|8
|17
|7
|Notts County
|10
|1
|3
|6
|12
|25
|6
|Grimsby Town
|10
|1
|2
|7
|6
|18
|5
|Macclesfield
|10
|0
|3
|7
|8
|19
|3
|Tuesday, Sept. 25
Yeovil 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Macclesfield 1, Forest Green 1
Mansfield Town 4, Northampton 0
Cheltenham 0, Lincoln City 2
Carlisle 0, Stevenage 1
Colchester 1, Bury 2
Newport County 4, Cambridge United 2
Notts County 2, Crewe 1
Swindon 0, Oldham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere 1
Grimsby Town 1, Morecambe 2
Crawley Town 3, Yeovil 1
Port Vale 1, Exeter 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Tranmere vs. Lincoln City 1845 GMT
Crewe vs. Swindon 1845 GMT
Northampton vs. Bury 1845 GMT
Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town 1845 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Forest Green 1845 GMT
Newport County vs. Macclesfield 1845 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Oldham 1845 GMT
Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT
Notts County vs. Crawley Town 1845 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe 1845 GMT
Colchester vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT
Exeter vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Oldham vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT