BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Wolverhampton 1, Leicester 3
Burton Albion 2, Burnley 1
Oxford United 0, Man City 3
Millwall 1, Fulham 3
Blackpool 2, QPR 0
Preston 5, Middlesbrough 6
Wycombe 3, Norwich 4
Bournemouth 3, Blackburn 2
Man United 9, Derby 10
West Brom 0, Crystal Palace 3
|Wednesday's Matches
Liverpool 1, Chelsea 2
Arsenal 3, Brentford 1
Nottingham Forest 3, Stoke 2
West Ham 8, Macclesfield Town 0
Tottenham 6, Watford 4
|Tuesday's Match
Everton vs. Southampton
|Saturday's Matches
West Ham 3, Man United 1
Huddersfield 0, Tottenham 2
Everton 3, Fulham 0
Newcastle 0, Leicester 2
Wolverhampton 2, Southampton 0
Arsenal 2, Watford 0
Man City 2, Brighton 0
Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1
|Sunday's Match
Cardiff 1, Burnley 2
|Monday's Match
Bournemouth 2, Crystal Palace 1
|Friday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Leeds 1
Bristol City 1, Aston Villa 1
|Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 2, Ipswich 2
Norwich 1, Wigan 0
Brentford 2, Reading 2
Blackburn 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Millwall 2, Sheffield United 3
Preston 2, West Brom 3
Bolton 1, Derby 0
Swansea 3, QPR 0
Hull 1, Middlesbrough 1
Rotherham 2, Stoke 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough
Brentford vs. Birmingham
Hull vs. Leeds
Aston Villa vs. Preston
Wigan vs. Swansea
Stoke vs. Bolton
Reading vs. QPR
|Saturday's Matches
Coventry 1, Sunderland 1
Burton Albion 0, Scunthorpe 0
Plymouth 2, Doncaster 3
Shrewsbury 2, Gillingham 2
Wycombe 2, Southend 3
Rochdale 1, Portsmouth 3
Bradford 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Luton Town 2, Charlton 2
Walsall 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Peterborough 2, Blackpool 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Barnsley 3
AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Burton Albion vs. Southend
Scunthorpe vs. Charlton
Barnsley vs. Plymouth
Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe
Sunderland vs. Peterborough
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford
Coventry vs. Portsmouth
Walsall vs. Shrewsbury
Oxford United vs. Luton Town
|Tuesday's Match
Yeovil 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
|Saturday's Matches
Macclesfield Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 1
Mansfield Town 4, Northampton 0
Cheltenham 0, Lincoln City 2
Carlisle 0, Stevenage 1
Colchester 1, Bury 2
Newport County 4, Cambridge United 2
Notts County 2, Crewe 1
Swindon 0, Oldham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere Rovers 1
Grimsby Town 1, Morecambe 2
Crawley Town 3, Yeovil 1
Port Vale 1, Exeter 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Tranmere Rovers vs. Lincoln City
Crewe vs. Swindon
Northampton vs. Bury
Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town
Cambridge United vs. Forest Green Rovers
Newport County vs. Macclesfield Town
Mansfield Town vs. Oldham
Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Notts County vs. Crawley Town
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe
Colchester vs. Yeovil
Exeter vs. Stevenage