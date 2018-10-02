Slovak authorities confirmed media reports that the suspected hitman in Jan Kuciak's murder was a former police officer on Monday. The murder of the 27-year- old investigative journalist prompted unrest which toppled the government and fueled outcry against the nation's police earlier this year.

Kuciak was investigating ties between government officials and the Italian mafia. He was shot in the chest and his girlfriend was shot in the head in their home in the eastern town of Velka Maca in February.

Payment in forgiven debt

On Monday, Slovak prosecutors said that the hit man, identified as Tomas Sz, was paid a total of €70,000 ($81,100) by a female suspect Alena Zs. The payment consisted of €50,000 in cash and €20,000 forgiven debt. The officials charged two more suspects, including a driver and an alleged intermediary. All four of them have been detained and are awaiting trial in jail.

An unnamed special prosecutor told reporters that the fee was only for the murder of Kuciak. "His fiancée Martina Kusnirova was an innocent victim who was in the wrong place at the wrong time," said the prosecutor, whose name was not revealed for his protection.

Reaching higher?

Prosecutors said that, even with the four suspects identified, "the question is where the money's from."

According to local media reports, Alena Zs was working as an interpreter for Slovak businessman Marian Kocner, whom the murdered journalist had been investigating.

Responding to reporter's question of Kocner's possible involvement, prosecutor general Jaromir Ciznar said: "I am not going to tell you this now."

At the same time, however, Ciznar said it was very likely there would be more charges.

"We're still in the stage where charges have been pressed and we should not be too optimistic but the evidence is very strong," he added.

dj/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)