BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Oct 1990 Down 67 Dec 2012 Down 70 Dec 2053 2082 1982 1990 Down 67 Jan 2012 Down 128 Mar 2081 2103 2008 2012 Down 70 May 2098 2120 2023 2026 Down 73 Jul 2121 2137 2043 2046 Down 73 Sep 2140 2156 2063 2065 Down 73 Dec 2158 2162 2083 2086 Down 73 Mar 2177 2177 2101 2101 Down 71 May 2187 2187 2110 2110 Down 72 Jul 2200 2200 2124 2124 Down 72 Sep 2140 Down 115