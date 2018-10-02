  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/02 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Oct 1990 Down 67
Dec 2012 Down 70
Dec 2053 2082 1982 1990 Down 67
Jan 2012 Down 128
Mar 2081 2103 2008 2012 Down 70
May 2098 2120 2023 2026 Down 73
Jul 2121 2137 2043 2046 Down 73
Sep 2140 2156 2063 2065 Down 73
Dec 2158 2162 2083 2086 Down 73
Mar 2177 2177 2101 2101 Down 71
May 2187 2187 2110 2110 Down 72
Jul 2200 2200 2124 2124 Down 72
Sep 2140 Down 115