New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|278.30
|278.55
|274.60
|277.40 Down 1.30
|Nov
|278.95
|280.50
|274.80
|278.00 Down 1.65
|Dec
|280.10
|282.25
|275.55
|278.75 Down 1.75
|Jan
|278.35
|281.05
|278.25
|279.75 Down 1.70
|Feb
|279.70
|280.55
|279.70
|280.55 Down 1.70
|Mar
|281.80
|284.05
|277.60
|280.95 Down 1.55
|Apr
|281.70
|281.70
|281.60
|281.60 Down 1.45
|May
|283.30
|284.30
|278.75
|281.90 Down 1.40
|Jun
|284.90
|284.90
|279.45
|282.40 Down 1.50
|Jul
|284.70
|284.90
|279.55
|282.65 Down 1.35
|Aug
|282.95 Down 1.35
|Sep
|285.15
|285.15
|281.40
|283.20 Down 1.25
|Oct
|283.70 Down 1.30
|Nov
|283.75 Down 1.25
|Dec
|285.50
|285.50
|281.45
|283.70 Down 1.15
|Jan
|284.20 Down 1.15
|Feb
|284.40 Down 1.15
|Mar
|284.35 Down 1.05
|Apr
|284.85 Down 1.10
|May
|284.85 Down 1.10
|Jun
|285.30 Down 1.05
|Jul
|285.50 Down 1.00
|Aug
|285.70 Down 1.00
|Sep
|286.10 Down 1.00
|Dec
|286.80 Down 1.05
|Mar
|286.85 Down 1.05
|May
|286.90 Down 1.05
|Jul
|286.95 Down 1.05
|Sep
|287.00 Down 1.05
|Dec
|287.05 Down 1.05
|Mar
|287.10 Down 1.05
|May
|287.15 Down 1.05
|Jul
|287.20 Down 1.05
|Sep
|287.25 Down 1.05
|Dec
|287.30 Down 1.05
|Mar
|287.35 Down 1.05
|May
|287.40 Down 1.05
|Jul
|287.45 Down 1.05
|Sep
|287.50 Down 1.05