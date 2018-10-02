CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Michael Bradley and goalkeeper Brad Guzan will be back with the U.S. national team for the first time since the loss at Trinidad and Tobago last October that ended the Americans' streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

Star 20-year-old midfielder Christian Pulisic also is on the 24-man roster announced Monday for games against Colombia on Oct. 11 at Tampa, Florida, and versus Peru five days later at East Hartford, Connecticut.

Bradley, the 31-year-old U.S. captain, has 17 goals in 140 international appearances and figures to among only a few veterans who will be integrated with a young core group that has won three, lost two and tied three under interim coach Dave Sarachan. Guzan, 34, has 58 international appearances and was the backup to Tim Howard, now 39, in the last cycle of World Cup qualifying. Jozy Altidore, a 28-year-old striker, has not been selected for the national team since the defeat at Trinidad.

Pulisic has made just one appearance in the past year, on May 28 against Bolivia in suburban Philadelphia, near his home in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He missed last month's games against Brazil and Mexico because of an unspecified muscle injury, then had two goals and two assists in four games since returning to Borussia Dortmund's lineup.

___

