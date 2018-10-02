ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's oldest son has been arrested again on suspicion of assault.

Alaska State Troopers say Track Palin also resisted arrest as they took him into custody at his Wasilla home on allegations he assaulted a female acquaintance there late Friday.

Troopers say the woman tried to call authorities for help but he grabbed her phone.

The 29-year-old is in jail facing charges including assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Track Palin was arrested in an assault on his father in last December. The Army veteran was accepted into a therapeutic program intended to rehabilitate veterans and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

His lawyer in that case says he hasn't been contacted to represent Palin in the new case. Patrick Bergt says he doesn't know how the allegations will affect Palin's standing in veterans court.