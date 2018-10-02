LONDON (AP) — Photographer Max Nash, who covered the conflicts in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and helped nurture a new generation of female photojournalists during more than 40 years with The Associated Press, has died after collapsing at home. He was 77.

Known in his youth for a mop of flaming red hair, eccentric color combinations in his clothes and the Gitanes he smoked until giving them up later in life, Nash also shot Formula One auto racing, celebrity Red Carpet events and politics before retiring from the AP in 2004.

He didn't want to hang up his cameras, though, and continued working as a freelancer for more than a decade.