In this February 2016 photo, Max Nash takes photos in Bedfordshire. Nash, who covered the conflicts in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and helped n
FILE - In this July 12, 1995, file photo taken by Max Nash, British army bomb disposal experts look over a suspect van which they blew up in downtown
FILE - In this July 6, 1970, file photo, taken by Max Nash, Cambodian soldiers stand by as the body of a slain Viet Cong enemy hangs from a nearby bu
FILE - In this May 18, 1970, file photo taken by Max Nash, a bandaged North Vietnamese soldier is carried by a Cambodian soldier into the office of th
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1988, file photo taken by Max Nash, a Palestinian teenager aims a slingshot in front of a blazing tire at photographers and Is
FILE - In this June 1, 1974, file photo taken by Max Nash, Israeli POW who returned to Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport is given an emotional greeting by
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 1991, file photo taken by Max Nash, a Tel Aviv man removes a painting from the wreckage of his home which was hit by an Iraqi-
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 1989, file photo taken by Max Nash, a nurse, right, runs away from the clouds of teargas, background outside the Augusta Victo
FILE - In this March 22, 1978, file photo taken by Max Nash, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin speaks with President Jimmy Carter, making farewell
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 1974, file photo taken by Max Nash, U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, right, and Premier Golda Meir smile as they meet
FILE - In this April 29, 2011, file photo taken by Max Nash, Britain's Prince William sticks his tongue out, as his wife Ket, Duchess of Cambridge, wa
FILE - In this April 18, 1972, file photo, front row from left, George Esper, Carl Robinson, Peter Arnett and Ed White and back row, from left, Hugh M
LONDON (AP) — Photographer Max Nash, who covered the conflicts in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and helped nurture a new generation of female photojournalists during more than 40 years with The Associated Press, has died after collapsing at home. He was 77.
Known in his youth for a mop of flaming red hair, eccentric color combinations in his clothes and the Gitanes he smoked until giving them up later in life, Nash also shot Formula One auto racing, celebrity Red Carpet events and politics before retiring from the AP in 2004.
He didn't want to hang up his cameras, though, and continued working as a freelancer for more than a decade.