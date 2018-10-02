GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's Health Ministry says 37 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli gunfire at a beach protest.

The ministry says thousands protested Monday near the land and sea barrier in the northwestern corner of the Gaza Strip, and that dozens suffered from tear gas inhalation.

Fishing boats raising Palestinian flags participated in the protest against the blockade of Gaza, calling for an end to decade-long restrictions on fishing.

The protest was called by Hamas, the Islamic militant group that seized power in Gaza in 2007. Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade since then, citing security concerns.

Hamas has staged regular demonstrations against the blockade since March. Israeli fire has killed at least 144 Palestinians in the border protests. In August, a Gaza sniper shot an Israeli soldier dead.