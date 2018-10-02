CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Republican National Convention will be held in North Carolina's largest city in August 2020 and party leaders say they'll gather with an eye on nominating President Donald Trump for a second term.

Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced at a news conference Monday that the convention will be held in Charlotte on Aug. 24-27.

Mayor Vi Lyles says she looks forward to showcasing the city, adding Charlotte has a chance to show it can host both major political parties. Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

A divided Charlotte City Council voted 6-5 in July to approve a bid to host the Republican convention. Charlotte had been considered a front-runner, although published reports showed several cities thought to be up for the convention didn't actually submit bids.