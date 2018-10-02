UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the United Nations General Assembly (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Nicaragua's foreign minister says his country has resisted an "attempted coup d'etat" and "has once again won peace, fraternal coexistence and the progressive return of normal daily life."

Denis Moncada Colindres was referring to protests that started in April over social security cuts but evolved into demands for early elections or for President Daniel Ortega to leave following a deadly crackdown by security forces and armed, allied civilian groups.The president and his backers have described the protests as U.S.-backed attempts to oust him, and Ortega has refused to step down.

Moncada Colindres told Monday's final session of the U.N. General Assembly's ministerial meeting that the alleged coup is the result of "interventionism" and has left the country with "economic damage, death, destruction, and terrorism."

He said Nicaragua is facing another threat from the United States "to curb the social, economic and cultural development of our people" through a bill in Congress that seeks to prevent international financial organizations from granting loans to Nicaragua.

Human rights observers say more than 320 people have been killed in the unrest since April.

___

11:25 a.m.

Sudan's foreign minister is calling for implementation of the latest agreement to end the civil war in neighboring South Sudan and urging the U.N. Security Council to quickly approve doubling a regional protection force to monitor the accord.

Eldirdiri Mohamed Ahmed told Monday's final session of the General Assembly's ministerial meeting that Sudan hopes rival leaders in South Sudan will "give peace a chance."

He said regional leaders have called for the regional protection force in South Sudan to be doubled from 4,000 to 8,000 soldiers — with Sudan, Uganda, Djibouti and Somalia contributing troops.

Ahmed also cited "a real change in relations" between Sudan and South Sudan, including the possibility of resolving the Abyei border dispute and conflicts in the Sudanese states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile.