|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|108
|54
|.667
|—
|y-New York
|100
|62
|.617
|8
|Tampa Bay
|90
|72
|.556
|18
|Toronto
|73
|89
|.451
|35
|Baltimore
|47
|115
|.290
|61
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|91
|71
|.562
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|84
|.481
|13
|Detroit
|64
|98
|.395
|27
|Chicago
|62
|100
|.383
|29
|Kansas City
|58
|104
|.358
|33
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|103
|59
|.636
|—
|y-Oakland
|97
|65
|.599
|6
|Seattle
|89
|73
|.549
|14
|Los Angeles
|80
|82
|.494
|23
|Texas
|67
|95
|.414
|36
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 4, Houston 0
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4
Milwaukee 11, Detroit 0
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 4
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1