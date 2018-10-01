TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Intellectual Property Office under the Minister of Economic Affairs in cooperation with National Taiwan University and Google Cloud hosted the first ever “HACKIDB Smart Technology Application Contest” which provided prizes of over US$300 thousand in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Credit.

The first prize winner of the Goolge Cloud HACKIDB competition was the “NexRetail” team, which won US$100 thousand worth of GCP credit, and which will work with “iKala GCP” on the future Google Cloud “Surge Project,” reports Apple Daily.



The HACKIDB Smart Technology Application contest aims to develop talent in areas of edge computing, cloud platform development, and artificial intelligence for innovative application in “new retail, new finance, and new manufacturing.”

In the first round, over 70 teams from various startups and universities competed in the HACKIDB competitions at locations in Tainan, Hsinchu, and Taipei. After judges reviewed the codes and applications produced by the teams, 16 of them went on to participate in the weekend’s final contest.

The HACKIDB event is also an excellent opportunity for young programmers and product developers to network and match make for possible future collaboration.