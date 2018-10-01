TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As the weather turns cooler, the cosmos flowers at Fushoushan and Wuling farms in Taichung City’s Heping District are in full bloom, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report on Monday.

The flowers will continue to bloom until the end of October, but the best time to enjoy the view is before October 10.

Cosmos flowers can be seen at a couple of places on Fushoushan Farm, but the flower field near the tea factory is the most beautiful, according to the report.

The Fushoushan Farm management said the best time to appreciate the cosmos flowers on the farm is between now and October 10.

In addition to Fushoushan Farm, cosmos flowers at Wuling Farm began blooming at the end of September. The primary flower watching area is the flower field located at the camping site, according to the report.

The Wuling Farm management said the blooming period of the flowers is expected to last until mid-October or the end of October.



(Photo taken from Fushoushan Farm news release)



(Photo taken from Fushoushan Farm news release)