Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 1, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;28;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;WSW;16;80%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;38;27;Sunny and very warm;38;27;NE;9;38%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;31;18;Mostly sunny;31;16;WNW;16;43%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;24;16;A t-storm in spots;21;15;NE;13;51%;76%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;13;9;Periods of rain;16;11;NW;26;82%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and mild;15;6;Mostly sunny;15;7;NNE;12;68%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Sunny;31;17;SE;10;32%;6%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Overcast and mild;19;4;Mostly sunny;13;0;WNW;13;51%;5%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;32;17;A heavy a.m. t-storm;24;18;S;14;79%;87%;3

Athens, Greece;Sun and some clouds;24;15;Partial sunshine;24;16;SE;10;67%;26%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;17;13;A little a.m. rain;17;10;SW;14;68%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;41;24;Mostly sunny and hot;41;25;NNW;12;22%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers this morning;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SW;9;74%;63%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;21;Partly sunny;29;20;ESE;8;64%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;A little a.m. rain;32;25;ESE;8;73%;93%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;SW;16;41%;3%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;25;12;Sunny and nice;24;11;NNW;11;40%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;22;9;Showers and t-storms;16;5;WNW;10;75%;71%;3

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;15;5;Cloudy;12;9;WNW;19;58%;67%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;20;9;A little p.m. rain;18;9;E;9;76%;68%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;16;Increasing clouds;30;17;NW;12;51%;44%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;17;8;Mostly sunny;14;7;WNW;21;61%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;More clouds than sun;13;6;Rain at times;15;11;WSW;17;61%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cool with rain;16;9;Lots of sun, warmer;23;10;WSW;12;71%;16%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;17;7;A little a.m. rain;16;5;WNW;17;73%;56%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with clearing;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;NE;10;45%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;33;18;Cloudy;32;20;N;9;26%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;21;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;SSW;7;57%;2%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun;33;24;Sunny and very warm;35;24;NE;16;40%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;18;13;Cooler;16;11;SSE;29;62%;50%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SE;6;60%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;Showers around;33;27;SE;13;68%;70%;9

Chicago, United States;A passing shower;23;18;A shower in the a.m.;21;16;ESE;14;82%;66%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;31;24;Spotty showers;30;25;ENE;10;79%;83%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;More clouds than sun;13;6;Periods of rain;12;7;WNW;21;74%;87%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;Clouds and sun;31;27;N;17;81%;34%;8

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;30;23;Partly sunny;30;23;S;12;72%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;30;21;A morning shower;31;21;SE;16;69%;51%;13

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;35;23;Warm with hazy sun;36;23;W;9;57%;2%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;24;11;Rather cloudy;27;14;WSW;9;44%;67%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;36;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;SSE;8;56%;5%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;37;21;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;SE;12;54%;5%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;13;10;A brief shower;16;11;W;26;84%;61%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brilliant sunshine;30;10;Plenty of sunshine;28;10;NE;8;23%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Mostly sunny, humid;25;21;ENE;15;83%;26%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;32;23;Becoming cloudy;31;22;NE;11;55%;42%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;27;9;Sunny and delightful;27;10;NE;12;29%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;17;68%;66%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun, a shower;13;5;Partly sunny;10;5;WNW;11;82%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;24;Morning t-storms;30;25;N;8;87%;100%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;30;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;E;12;58%;14%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;31;22;Nice with sunshine;31;23;ENE;11;60%;17%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;33;22;Partly sunny;32;22;ESE;10;65%;20%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;34;20;NNE;10;40%;9%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;25;16;Rain and drizzle;23;16;S;12;69%;57%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;NE;11;58%;44%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;28;Mostly sunny, warm;38;29;NE;14;48%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Mostly sunny;29;13;NW;12;17%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;32;9;Mostly sunny, nice;28;8;NNW;7;13%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;Hazy sunshine;34;25;WSW;13;57%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;28;16;A t-storm in spots;26;15;S;9;71%;65%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;More sun than clouds;39;27;Plenty of sunshine;40;27;ENE;12;22%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;18;6;WNW;9;76%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;E;16;71%;82%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Mostly cloudy;31;22;W;9;67%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;SSW;9;60%;4%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;NNW;7;78%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and pleasant;18;0;A t-storm in spots;16;1;ENE;15;44%;51%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;13;82%;91%;3

Lima, Peru;Becoming cloudy;19;16;Variable clouds;20;16;S;11;72%;21%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;ENE;13;33%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;14;8;Some sun returning;19;12;W;20;74%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;30;20;Not as warm;26;18;SSE;10;62%;70%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;WSW;10;71%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;27;10;Sunshine, pleasant;26;11;ENE;7;28%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, downpours;29;27;A downpour;30;26;W;25;77%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;Warm with some sun;36;26;SSW;9;48%;39%;13

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;ESE;8;80%;82%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;23;9;Cloudy;24;14;N;15;54%;13%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;11;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;NNE;10;51%;66%;9

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;19;69%;64%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;14;6;Sun and some clouds;15;4;W;12;68%;44%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;28;25;Partly sunny;29;25;S;17;71%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with clearing;14;7;Sunny;16;8;ENE;9;51%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;14;6;Rain and drizzle;13;7;NNE;7;87%;77%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;13;5;Clearing;12;7;SSW;12;68%;42%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;36;25;Partly sunny, humid;34;24;SSE;9;73%;45%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;26;11;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NE;14;50%;19%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny;25;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SSW;11;67%;76%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;WNW;12;56%;4%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and warm;21;3;Cloudy and cooler;10;3;WNW;9;64%;62%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;24;16;Periods of sun;24;15;NNE;12;54%;6%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;12;1;Chilly with rain;7;1;NNW;5;87%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;15;6;Overcast;13;5;NNE;15;89%;30%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;E;39;74%;80%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;24;A shower or t-storm;29;24;WNW;10;83%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;ENE;11;66%;9%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;15;5;Cloudy, p.m. rain;16;13;W;11;54%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;An afternoon shower;21;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;ESE;19;55%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSW;8;76%;83%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;28;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SE;29;72%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;7;58%;73%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler;12;5;Partly sunny;12;9;W;16;56%;58%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;18;6;Plenty of sun;20;7;SSW;7;63%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;23;13;Nice with some sun;21;11;N;15;54%;33%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;28;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;SE;13;58%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;SE;14;60%;49%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;4;A morning shower;6;2;SSW;19;63%;42%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;15;5;Spotty showers;14;6;SSW;9;75%;87%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;22;Mostly sunny;31;23;W;9;68%;28%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;37;22;Sunny and pleasant;37;21;ENE;11;13%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;24;15;Showers and t-storms;22;13;N;9;64%;84%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast;12;7;A shower in the p.m.;11;5;SW;14;79%;86%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;20;17;Periods of rain;20;16;W;11;87%;87%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;23;17;Showers and t-storms;24;18;SSW;8;79%;80%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;31;23;A shower or two;30;24;S;6;70%;63%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NNW;7;91%;79%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;ENE;19;29%;9%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;20;7;Turning sunny;22;7;ENE;7;43%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;30;23;More clouds than sun;30;23;N;6;78%;44%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;30;11;Mostly sunny;29;9;E;8;26%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;A little rain;19;13;A shower in places;17;8;N;15;76%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Not as warm;20;9;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;NW;7;60%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Nice with some sun;25;18;E;15;45%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Clouds and sun, warm;33;26;NE;7;65%;63%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;19;8;Partly sunny;24;8;SSE;7;61%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;ESE;4;71%;82%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;12;4;Cloudy and cool;11;5;E;7;74%;74%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunlit and beautiful;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NNE;20;54%;3%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;30;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;ENE;16;51%;22%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;13;7;Spotty showers;11;5;SSW;11;84%;88%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;Sunshine;28;14;E;9;28%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;22;16;A shower in the p.m.;24;16;N;9;59%;63%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;Sunshine and nice;30;19;E;10;18%;2%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy, not as hot;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;NNE;14;53%;3%;6

Tirana, Albania;Turning sunny;26;13;More clouds than sun;29;15;NE;7;45%;71%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;SE;13;55%;10%;5

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain, cloudy;14;13;Cloudy with showers;16;13;NNE;19;91%;84%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;20;NNE;15;52%;44%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, nice;29;17;Cooler;23;16;W;22;61%;56%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;15;-4;Sunny and beautiful;16;-2;SE;9;46%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;17;11;A couple of showers;14;3;NE;9;66%;65%;3

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;18;8;Mostly sunny;14;8;WSW;18;54%;18%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;30;21;Mostly cloudy;32;21;NE;7;61%;44%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;14;5;Spotty showers;13;5;WSW;12;73%;86%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;19;6;Partly sunny, cooler;13;6;SW;18;70%;66%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;14;11;Partly sunny, breezy;16;11;NNE;30;74%;32%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SE;7;79%;74%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;27;14;Partly sunny;25;11;ENE;4;41%;35%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather