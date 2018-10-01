TORONTO (AP) — The Latest on trade talks between Canada and the United States (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump will make a statement about a revamped North American free trade deal at 11 a.m. Monday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that Trump will speak from the Rose Garden.

The agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada came together Sunday, just before a midnight deadline imposed by the U.S.

The new deal will be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump called a job-killing disaster.

The agreement gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market. But it keeps a NAFTA dispute-resolution process that the U.S. wanted to jettison and offers Canada protection if Trump goes ahead with plans to impose tariffs on cars, trucks and auto parts imported into the United States.

__

1:43 a.m.

In a joint statement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland say the agreement "will strengthen the middle class, and create good, well-paying jobs and new opportunities..."

