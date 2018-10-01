Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;83;77;Clouds and sun, nice;85;77;WSW;10;80%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;100;81;Sunny and very warm;101;81;NE;6;38%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;89;64;Mostly sunny;87;61;WNW;10;43%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;76;61;A t-storm in spots;69;60;NE;8;51%;76%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;55;47;Periods of rain;61;51;NW;16;82%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and mild;59;43;Mostly sunny;58;45;NNE;7;68%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;92;64;Sunny;87;62;SE;6;32%;6%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Overcast and mild;67;39;Mostly sunny;55;32;WNW;8;51%;5%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;90;63;A heavy a.m. t-storm;76;65;S;8;79%;87%;3

Athens, Greece;Sun and some clouds;75;59;Partial sunshine;75;62;SE;6;67%;26%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;62;55;A little a.m. rain;62;50;SW;9;68%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;NNW;8;22%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers this morning;90;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SW;6;74%;63%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;69;Partly sunny;84;68;ESE;5;64%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;78;A little a.m. rain;90;78;ESE;5;73%;93%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;74;56;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;SW;10;41%;3%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;77;54;Sunny and nice;75;52;NNW;7;40%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;72;49;Showers and t-storms;61;41;WNW;6;75%;71%;3

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;59;41;Cloudy;54;48;WNW;12;58%;67%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;67;49;A little p.m. rain;64;47;E;6;76%;68%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;62;Increasing clouds;87;62;NW;7;51%;44%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;63;46;Mostly sunny;57;44;WNW;13;61%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;More clouds than sun;56;43;Rain at times;58;52;WSW;11;61%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cool with rain;61;48;Lots of sun, warmer;73;50;WSW;8;71%;16%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;63;45;A little a.m. rain;60;40;WNW;11;73%;56%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with clearing;59;43;Plenty of sunshine;63;50;NE;6;45%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;92;65;Cloudy;89;67;N;5;26%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;71;54;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;SSW;5;57%;2%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun;92;74;Sunny and very warm;94;75;NE;10;40%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;65;55;Cooler;61;52;SSE;18;62%;50%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;68;A shower or t-storm;83;67;SE;4;60%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;77;Showers around;92;80;SE;8;68%;70%;9

Chicago, United States;A passing shower;73;65;A shower in the a.m.;69;61;ESE;9;82%;66%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;88;76;Spotty showers;86;76;ENE;6;79%;83%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;More clouds than sun;55;43;Periods of rain;53;45;WNW;13;74%;87%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;85;78;Clouds and sun;87;80;N;11;81%;34%;8

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;86;73;Partly sunny;87;74;S;8;72%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;87;70;A morning shower;87;70;SE;10;69%;51%;13

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;95;73;Warm with hazy sun;96;73;W;6;57%;2%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;74;53;Rather cloudy;81;57;WSW;6;44%;67%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;97;76;Mostly sunny and hot;96;78;SSE;5;56%;5%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;99;70;Mostly sunny, nice;89;70;SE;7;54%;5%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;55;51;A brief shower;62;52;W;16;84%;61%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brilliant sunshine;86;51;Plenty of sunshine;82;51;NE;5;23%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;82;69;Mostly sunny, humid;76;70;ENE;10;83%;26%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;89;73;Becoming cloudy;88;72;NE;7;55%;42%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;81;47;Sunny and delightful;81;51;NE;8;29%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;E;11;68%;66%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun, a shower;55;41;Partly sunny;50;41;WNW;7;82%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;75;Morning t-storms;86;77;N;5;87%;100%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;86;74;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;E;7;58%;14%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;88;72;Nice with sunshine;88;74;ENE;7;60%;17%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;91;72;Partly sunny;89;71;ESE;6;65%;20%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;68;Partly sunny;94;68;NNE;6;40%;9%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;76;62;Rain and drizzle;73;60;S;7;69%;57%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;95;76;Mostly sunny;95;76;NE;7;58%;44%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;83;Mostly sunny, warm;100;84;NE;9;48%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;81;52;Mostly sunny;84;55;NW;7;17%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;90;48;Mostly sunny, nice;83;47;NNW;4;13%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;95;77;Hazy sunshine;94;77;WSW;8;57%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;82;61;A t-storm in spots;79;60;S;6;71%;65%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;More sun than clouds;102;81;Plenty of sunshine;103;80;ENE;7;22%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;62;46;Partly sunny;64;43;WNW;6;76%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;E;10;71%;82%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;73;Mostly cloudy;88;72;W;6;67%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;SSW;5;60%;4%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;96;75;A shower or t-storm;89;75;NNW;4;78%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and pleasant;64;32;A t-storm in spots;61;33;ENE;9;44%;51%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;77;Showers and t-storms;85;77;SW;8;82%;91%;3

Lima, Peru;Becoming cloudy;67;61;Variable clouds;67;62;S;7;72%;21%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;86;61;Mostly sunny, warm;86;59;ENE;8;33%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;57;47;Some sun returning;66;53;W;12;74%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;86;68;Not as warm;79;64;SSE;6;62%;70%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;73;Partly sunny, nice;83;72;WSW;6;71%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;81;49;Sunshine, pleasant;79;51;ENE;5;28%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, downpours;85;80;A downpour;86;79;W;15;77%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;Warm with some sun;97;79;SSW;6;48%;39%;13

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;89;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;ESE;5;80%;82%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;73;48;Cloudy;75;57;N;9;54%;13%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;A p.m. t-storm;75;54;NNE;6;51%;66%;9

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;89;81;A t-storm in spots;89;80;ENE;12;69%;64%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;57;43;Sun and some clouds;59;40;W;7;68%;44%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;83;77;Partly sunny;84;77;S;10;71%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with clearing;57;44;Sunny;61;47;ENE;6;51%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;58;43;Rain and drizzle;55;45;NNE;4;87%;77%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;56;41;Clearing;53;45;SSW;7;68%;42%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;97;77;Partly sunny, humid;94;75;SSE;6;73%;45%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;79;53;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;NE;9;50%;19%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny;78;67;A t-storm in spots;80;68;SSW;7;67%;76%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;WNW;7;56%;4%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and warm;71;37;Cloudy and cooler;50;37;WNW;6;64%;62%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;75;60;Periods of sun;75;59;NNE;7;54%;6%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;54;34;Chilly with rain;44;34;NNW;3;87%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;59;42;Overcast;56;42;NNE;10;89%;30%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;83;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;79;E;25;74%;80%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;75;A shower or t-storm;84;75;WNW;6;83%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;93;75;Mostly sunny;93;75;ENE;7;66%;9%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;59;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;61;55;W;7;54%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;An afternoon shower;70;53;Mostly sunny, nice;71;52;ESE;12;55%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A.M. showers, cloudy;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;SSW;5;76%;83%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;82;73;A t-storm around;87;74;SE;18;72%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;E;4;58%;73%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler;54;40;Partly sunny;54;48;W;10;56%;58%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;65;43;Plenty of sun;68;44;SSW;4;63%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;73;55;Nice with some sun;71;51;N;9;54%;33%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;82;63;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;SE;8;58%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;84;74;Partly sunny;84;74;SE;9;60%;49%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;46;39;A morning shower;43;36;SSW;12;63%;42%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;59;42;Spotty showers;57;44;SSW;5;75%;87%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;84;72;Mostly sunny;88;73;W;6;68%;28%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;99;72;Sunny and pleasant;99;70;ENE;7;13%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;75;59;Showers and t-storms;71;55;N;6;64%;84%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast;54;44;A shower in the p.m.;52;42;SW;9;79%;86%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;69;62;Periods of rain;68;62;W;7;87%;87%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;74;63;Showers and t-storms;76;65;SSW;5;79%;80%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;87;74;A shower or two;86;76;S;4;70%;63%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;77;64;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;NNW;4;91%;79%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;ENE;12;29%;9%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;68;44;Turning sunny;71;44;ENE;4;43%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;86;73;More clouds than sun;85;73;N;4;78%;44%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;86;52;Mostly sunny;84;49;E;5;26%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;A little rain;66;56;A shower in places;63;46;N;9;76%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Not as warm;67;49;Plenty of sunshine;70;48;NW;4;60%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;77;64;Nice with some sun;77;64;E;9;45%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;78;Clouds and sun, warm;92;80;NE;4;65%;63%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;67;47;Partly sunny;75;47;SSE;4;61%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;87;76;A shower or two;86;77;ESE;3;71%;82%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;54;39;Cloudy and cool;51;42;E;4;74%;74%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunlit and beautiful;71;54;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;NNE;12;54%;3%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;86;70;Mostly sunny;83;70;ENE;10;51%;22%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;55;45;Spotty showers;51;42;SSW;7;84%;88%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;Sunshine;83;58;E;6;28%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;72;61;A shower in the p.m.;76;60;N;6;59%;63%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;86;66;Sunshine and nice;86;66;E;6;18%;2%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy, not as hot;85;75;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;NNE;9;53%;3%;6

Tirana, Albania;Turning sunny;79;55;More clouds than sun;84;60;NE;4;45%;71%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;SE;8;55%;10%;5

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain, cloudy;58;55;Cloudy with showers;61;55;NNE;12;91%;84%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;84;73;Clouds and sun;84;68;NNE;10;52%;44%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, nice;84;63;Cooler;73;60;W;14;61%;56%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;59;26;Sunny and beautiful;61;28;SE;6;46%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;63;51;A couple of showers;57;38;NE;5;66%;65%;3

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;64;46;Mostly sunny;57;47;WSW;11;54%;18%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;86;70;Mostly cloudy;89;69;NE;4;61%;44%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;58;41;Spotty showers;55;41;WSW;7;73%;86%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;66;42;Partly sunny, cooler;56;43;SW;11;70%;66%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;58;52;Partly sunny, breezy;61;51;NNE;18;74%;32%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;91;78;A t-storm or two;89;77;SE;5;79%;74%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;81;57;Partly sunny;77;53;ENE;2;41%;35%;5

