TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Hong Kong based South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper published a sobering op-ed on the U.S. China trade war by contributor Cary Huang on Sept. 30.

The article entitled “China will lose the Trade War with the US, then things will get really nasty,” is somewhat out of character for the media outlet’s recent trend in publication, which has increasingly reflected a pro-Beijing perspective since its purchase by the Aliababa group in April, 2016.

Huang, who is a senior writer at the SCMP, cuts through the self-delusion, morale boosting self-assurances, and arrogant nationalist posturing that is evident in much of the Chinese state-sponsored propaganda concerning the U.S. –China trade war.



The article opens by stating blankly that “China will suffer much more pain than the United States because of its over-reliance on trade and on core US technology in the supply chain.”



At this point in the trade conflict, China will need to find new markets for competing goods in a near-impossible amount of time to keep its manufacturing sectors operating at current capacity, and there are already signs that China’s industry is beginning its slow grind towards economic stagnation.



Huang notes in his article, that when it comes to matching export products pound for pound in a tariff war, China simply doesn't have as much ammunition as the U.S. possesses for this particular fight.



He notes that in 2017 China exported US$500 billion worth of products to the States, while the US sent only about US$130 billion worth of products to China. Simply put, the U.S. is a much larger market for Chinese goods than vice versa.

If the U.S. were the only market that was denying access to Chinese goods for the short term, then it might not be as perilous for China. However, Huang doesn't’t even mention that other developed economies around the world have also been scrutinizing China’s trade practices and currency manipulations for decades.



As a recent Financial Times article noted, Beijing is likely fearful that the U.S. may simply be acting as leader of the pack, and that North America along with European nations, Australia, and Japan, may form an unofficial “United Front” on trade to redress decades of unfair trade actions.



In terms of maintaining productive output for U.S. businesses as tensions with China continue to rise, the recent news of a new trade agreement to replace NAFTA, will ensure closer and more favorable market access to Mexico and Canada for the U.S.



Meanwhile, China’s trade relations with its neighbors are much more complicated. Many foreign businesses who took advantage of China’s cheap labor as part of their business model to sell goods in the U.S. at much higher value than their cost of manufacturing and shipping, are already reading the writing on the wall and withdrawing investment, and in some cases closing factories, in China.

The result, as many including Huang have noted, is that the world is poised to enter unstable period in which the global supply chain must be reconfigured.

Unfortunately for China, many neighboring nations in the region have the foresight to recognize the long-term benefits of protracted U.S.-China Trade war. Namely, nations like India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, have large populations and plenty of room and resources to develop domestic industries.

They understand that they provide the safety net that will ultimately re-balance the global manufacturing supply chain, and at great economic benefit to themselves, but at a great cost to China.

In a trade war that could 'last a decade,' Beijing must recognize that the cards are not stacked in their favor. This is why Huang’s last prediction in his article is the most ominous. He states that:

“A really nasty situation will arise when the trade war escalates into an all-out war, spilling into the spheres of economy, technology and geopolitics, between the world’s leading free democracy and the world’s last major Communist-ruled country.”

If Beijing sees no other recourse, it will take more drastic measures to try to protect its interests, ensure market access, and attempt to regulate trade in the Indo-Pacific.



To avoid a potential regime collapse, it remains in China’s interests to negotiate a settlement over trade disputes with the Trump administration sooner rather than later.