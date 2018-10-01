TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Small and medium sized Taiwanese businesses were invited to a meeting with international business experts to help facilitate greater Japan-Taiwan business exchange, at the sidelines of the 2018 Taiwan Innotech Expo trade show on Sept. 28.

Taiwanese small and medium businesses were given advice and introduced to support for facilitating business links with Japan.

The annual event named “Taiwan-Japan Business Cooperation Experience Sharing Seminar" was put on by the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA, 經濟部中小企業處) of Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部), who invited a number of Japanese business experts to share their experiences in international business exchange, and potential opportunities for good use of each country’s skills.

The seminar was put on by the SMEA to help Taiwanese companies develop channels for cooperation with Japanese counterparts, and the event was specially planned for the sidelines of the Taiwan Innotech Expo, MOEA said in a statement.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA,中華民國對外貿易發展協會) described the event as an opportunity to help businesses understand international decision-making models, corporate cultures, and an event to gain knowledge of potential Japan-Taiwan cooperation.

Deputy head of SMEA, Su Wen-ling (蘇文玲) and Yokota Hiroshi, deputy head of the Japan–Taiwan Exchange Association attended the event, as well as a range of industry experts, according to MOEA.

Yokota spoke about Japan’s current policies and incentives for international businesses, as well as potential opportunities to collaborate with Taiwan.

Chang Cheng-wu (張正武) head of the Taipei office of Japanese management consulting firm Nomura Research Institute said that the language barrier was the most common obstacle for Japan-Taiwan businesses during negotiation, and shared some advice on how to go about international business-to-business relations.