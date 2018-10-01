Separatists in Spain's Catalonia region blocked major roads and railway lines on Monday, the one-year anniversary of their contested independence referendum. Hundreds of activists stopped traffic in the high-speed train hub of Girona, north of Barcelona.

Protesters also occupied central streets in Barcelona and Lleida, preventing cars from moving on the AP-7 highway that leads to France, and the A2 which links the Catalonian capital to Madrid. Later, officials said that service on those roads had been restored.

The demonstrations were called by a grassroots organization called the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDRs), which is demanding a full break with the Spanish state.

"A year ago we voted for independence... Let's act," the CDRs wrote on Twitter.

Activists also removed the Spanish flag from the state government headquarters in Barcelona and replaced it with separatist flags.

Dozens injured in protests

On Saturday, 24 people were injured during a rally (and an ensuing counter-rally) held by police to honor colleagues who had been deployed to crush the independence movement last year.

On October 1, 2017, despite a ban on vote from Madrid, Catalonia voted in favor of seceding from Spain and becoming an independent country. Regional President Carles Puigdemont subsequently fled to Belgium as his government was sacked and several of his allies jailed.

After briefly being detained in Germany, Spain dropped the European arrest warrant against Puigdemont and the former leader returned to Brussels.

Madrid has consistently argued that the vote was held illegally and is therefore void.

