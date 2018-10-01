TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A film that introduces and discusses the past, the present, and the future of a century-old trail network in northern Taiwan connecting the Taipei and Yilan areas was selected and screened at the inaugural World Trails Film Festival during the World Trails Conference in Spain in September.

The 2018 edition of the World Trails Conference, a biannual event, took place at Santiago de Compostela in Spain from Sep 26 to Sep 29.

New Taipei City Government, Taiwan Thousand Miles Trail Association, and Xiao Qing-yang’s studio participated in the conference to promote the Tamsui Kavalan Historical Trails (淡蘭古道).

Produced and directed by Xiao Qing-yang, the film “Tamsui Kavalan Historical and Cultural Trails" was selected as one of seven films to be screened at the World Trails Film Festival during this year’s World Trails Conference, the TTD said.

The TTD said that Tamsui Kavalan Historical Trails have played a vital role in the development of settlements, farming and other local industries in the Qing Dynasty. Hiking enthusiasts have long regarded the Tamsui Kavalan Historical Trails, which span across modern-day New Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei City and Yilan County, as their favorite secret trails, the agency added.

The TTD said Tamsui Kavalan Historical Trails have been sanctioned by the central government as a priority model for “national-level green ways.” Recreational, challenging and long-distance types of hiking routes are being planned out of the historical trail network to make it a pilgrimage that domestic and international hikers in Taiwan can enjoy, the agency added.