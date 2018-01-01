  1. Home
Pokémon GO event coming to Tainan, Taiwan next month

Pokémon GO Safari Zone event to held in Tainan, Taiwan in November

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/01 17:39
Pokémon GO Safari Zone event ad. (Image from pokemongolive.com)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Pokémon GO Safari Zone is going to be held in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan in early November, announced the Pokémon GO Live website on Sept. 30.

According to the announcement, the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event will take place in the Tainan Metropolitan Park and the Chimei Museum from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5. During the event, many Pokémon Trainers will be able to encounter Pokémon not normally seen in Taiwan, such as the Water- and Rock-type Pokémon Relicanth, the Psychic-type Pokémon Unown, and for a lucky few - a Shiny Pinsir.

The Tainan Tourism Bureau pointed out that during the event, other rare Pokémon will be up for grabs in Tainan's downtown area. Due to limited parking space at the main venue, the Tainan Metropolitan Park, Trainers are advised to take either Taiwan High Speed Rail (HSR) to Tainan HSR station or Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) trains to Tainan Railway Station and take a bus to Bao'an Station (保安站). 

From Bao'an Station, it is a 10-minute walk to the Tainan Metropolitan Park. The Tainan Tourism Bureau is also arranging for free shuttle buses at the Tainan HSR station and Sugar Mall (台糖嘉年華購物中心). The event is free to all Trainers. 


Grounds around Tainan Chimei Museum. (Image by Tainan Tourism Bureau)
