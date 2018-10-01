  1. Home
APEC information and communications meeting in Taipei centers on IoT, digital governance

The meeting is expected to produce the APEC Framework for Securing the Digital Economy  

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/01 17:35
NCC Chairperson Chan Ting-I (Photo by NCC)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s information and communications regulator on Oct. 1 urged APEC members to strengthen cooperation and implement digital governance strategies to address rising challenges in the era of digital transformation.

Chan Ting-I (詹婷怡), Chairperson of National Communications Commission (NCC), made the remarks during her address at the 58th meeting for the APEC Telecommunications and Information Working Group (TELWG). The meeting, taking place in Taipei between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, was participated by 340 dignitaries from 10 APEC economies.

The conference will delve into topics spanning smart city, digital government, IoT applications in disaster prevention, and digital literacy, according to NCC.

Ministry of Transportation and Communication Department of Posts and Telecommunications Deputy Director-General Lin Mao-hsiung (林茂雄), who acted as chairman of TELWG, urged participants to explore ways to promote digital inclusion and expressed hopes that the APEC Framework for Securing the Digital Economy will be set out during the event.

In addition to hosting three round table discussions, NCC will also organize seminars inviting government agencies, academic institutions, and industry players to share with the audience Taiwan’s experience in blockchain applications, AI development strategies, incorporation of IoT into earthquake and flood monitoring systems, and more.
