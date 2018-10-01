TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the morning of Oct. 1, President Tsai Ing-wen received an audience of Catholic missionaries serving in Taiwan, as well as a a Representativeof the Holy See, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Apostolic Nuncio, Msgr. Slađan Ćosić.



The President expressed gratitude to the Catholic Church for the love and contributions it has given to Taiwan over many generations. Tsai noted that Catholic missionaries have been serving in Taiwan for over 1200 years and those serving in Taiwan on average dedicate 36 years of their life to service in the country.



The president indicated that such dedication and perseverance over such a long history shows the love with which the Church regards Taiwan and Taiwanese people.

Tsai offered her sincere gratitude to the missionaries for their service, recognizing how the contributions of the church over the years have furthered the Taiwan’s social development, reports LTN.

Among the clergy members serving in Taiwan who met with Tsai on Monday were Sister Flaviana Sebis (周寧慧), who has served in Taiwan for 57 years and who currently serves a Church in Hsinchu City, as well Father Murray Eugene Michael (曾顯道) who has served families in need in the Taichung area since 1958.



Tsai also noted in her address that two years ago Taiwan revised the Nationality Law (國籍法), making it easier for foreigners who have made important contributions to Taiwanese society, to receive Taiwanese nationality without losing the citizenship of their original country.



The president encouraged missionaries in Taiwan who are doing important humanitarian work to apply for citizenship, reports CNA.

Currently there are 167 Catholic missionaries over the age of 65 in Taiwan, who have been given permanent residency under the “Mackay Program,” named after the Presbyterian Missionary George MacKay. Those with the special APRCs receive special discounts for various public services, and can enter some government-run establishments free of charge.