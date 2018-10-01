TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is seeing a rising number of young people seek for employment in Southeast Asia and India where they may be able to start new jobs with a higher salary, lower living costs, and better chances of a quick promotion.

In an interview with Nikkei Asian Review, a Taiwanese man in his mid-30s, surnamed Su, who works as a manager at a Nike footwear supplier in Ho Chi Minh City said he would never have had such a great opportunity, not in Taiwan or China if he had not decided to leave Taiwan for Vietnam eight years ago.

He also added that a starting monthly wage for Taiwanese graduates in Vietnam is likely to be at least NT$35,000 ($1,140), well above Taiwan's minimum starting salary of NT$22,000 (US$714). Most companies also increase the starting salary after a predetermined period of a few months.

Following in an ex-coworker's steps, Zoe Wu who worked with Su at Dean Shoes, also decided to work in Vietnam's footwear market. Not long after arriving, she found it is easy to save more than half of her salary in Vietnam as she earned more and spent less on living costs, when compared to Taipei, the reports said.

According to data from an online job bank, the number of Taiwanese aged between 25 and 29 heading to work in Southeast Asia jumped has 62 percent over the past three years. In 2017 the number of people applying for vacancies in the region rose 33 percent from the previous year to 53,137.

In the past, a considerable number of Taiwanese citizens went to China for employment opportunites. However, the recent rising labor costs and trade tensions between the U.S. and China have spurred Taiwanese companies to shift production to Vietnam or India, with examples like footwear suppliers Eclat Textile, Pou Chen and Feng Tay, or the tech company Advantech.

Together with receny booming economic growth, Southeast Asian countries become an attractive destination for young Taiwanese nationals.

Additionally, a previous survey named Taiwan as one of the world's top 3 countries facing difficulty in recruiting talent because of various factors, including a shortage of labor supply, aging demographics, and immigration restrictions.

To cope with the talent shortage trend, Taiwanese lawmakers have come up with different solutions including permanent residency for skilled Southeast Asian workers or providing more time for international students to find jobs in Taiwan after graduation.

Nevertheless, the Taiwanese government does not consider the outflow of talent to Southeast Asian nations as a threat. In fact, Tsai's administration has been pushing forward collaboration and development with Southeast Asian countries as a directive of the New Southbound Policy, the reports said.

The head of Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations, John Deng said "These young Taiwanese are accumulating overseas experience and connections in the region and will bring back key competitiveness to Taiwan in the long term." reported Nikkei Asian Review.