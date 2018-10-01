TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Despite the Vatican and China enduring numerous years of negotiations to achieve an agreement over the appointment of bishops, several points of concern for the Vatican were left undiscussed, media reports suggest.

Three sources aware of the China-Vatican bishop deal told Reuters that the status of around 12 imprisoned or unaccounted for prelates was not addressed in the deal, and remains a cause for concern for the Vatican.

On Sept. 22, China and the Vatican signed an agreement to allow joint-appointment of Chinese bishops. The details of the agreement have not been made public, and it has caused malaise among the Catholic community in Asia. Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) warned that the agreement could split the Catholic Church in Asia.

Pope Francis also acknowledged that the agreement will cause suffering among the Chinese Catholic community which is not affiliated with the Chinese government.

According to a 2017 report by Human Rights Without Frontiers International, practisers of Buddhism, Catholicism, Falun Gong, Protestantism, and Sunni Islam are currently imprisoned in China due to expressing their right to freedom of religion.

It is unclear how many Catholics are current imprisoned in China, and the issue is likely to be front of mind when China and the Vatican continue their dialogue as part of implementation and reform of the bishop agreement.

“The reality is this deal is a small step, a very small step...there is much hard work ahead on unresolved issues,” said an unnamed cleric to Reuters.