TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwanese badminton star Chou Tien-chen (周天成) captured the singles title at the Korea Open in Seoul on Sunday to become Taiwan's first Korea Open singles champion in 19 years.

Chou, whose world badminton rankings has just risen to No. 4, defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 21-13, 21-16, dominating the 39-minute encounter from start to finish.

Chou had lost to Sugiarto, who currently ranks 14th in the world, in the previous two matches.

With the win in Korea, Chou has garnered three championships this year, including two World Tour Super 500 titles.

The total purse of the Korea Open, which is a World Tour Super 500 event, is US$600,000 (NT$18.48 million).

Taiwanese players previously won two titles at the Korean Open. The first was a singles title in 1999 and the second was a doubles title in 2009.