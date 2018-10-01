  1. Home
Kites take to the skies in annual kite fest on Taiwan’s north coast

The fest features 20 teams flying kites from around the world

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/01 14:59
2018 New Taipei City North Coast International Kite Festival (Photo by its FB)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Colorful kites were seen flying above the sky of Taiwan’s Baisha Bay (白沙灣) in Shimen (石門) as the 2018 New Taipei City International Kite Festival took place on Sept. 30.

Now in its 19th year, the event has evolved from a local attraction to a large-scale international kite showcase, featuring works by 20 teams from the U.S., Japan, Germany, Thailand, China, and Taiwan, according to the New Taipei City Government.

Shimen, reputed to be the “home of the wind” in Taiwan, boasts a plethora of both natural and cultural resources, and is a top choice for family recreation as well as kite flying.

The festival saw a wild variety of ingeniously created kites, spotlighting characters such as Peppa Pig, Elmo from Sesame Street, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Shimen’s signature delicacy Zongzi, noted the organizers.   

The event also featured DIY kite sessions, kite craft shows, and an agricultural produce marketplace. Visitors could also collect stamps from events at the fest and exchange them for various kite souvenirs.


(Photos by FB New Taipei City International Kite Festival) 
New Taipei City International Kite  Festival
Shimen
Baisha Bay

