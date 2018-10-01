TORONTO (AP) — Canada is back in a revamped North American free trade deal with the United States and Mexico after weeks of bitter, high-pressure negotiations that brushed up against a midnight deadline.

In a joint statement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland say the agreement "will strengthen the middle class, and create good, well-paying jobs and new opportunities..."

The new deal, reached just before a midnight deadline imposed by the U.S., will be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Donald Trump had called a job-killing disaster.