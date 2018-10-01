  1. Home
Canada-US reach deal to stay in trade pact with Mexico

By ROB GILLIES and PAUL WISEMAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/01 13:43
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council after an agreement was reached in the NAFTA negotiations in Ot

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland and Gerald Butts, senior political advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, walk in the loading dock of

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau arrives for an emergency cabinet meeting on the NAFTA negotiations in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is back in a revamped North American free trade deal with the United States and Mexico after weeks of bitter, high-pressure negotiations that brushed up against a midnight deadline.

In a joint statement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland say the agreement "will strengthen the middle class, and create good, well-paying jobs and new opportunities..."

The new deal, reached just before a midnight deadline imposed by the U.S., will be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Donald Trump had called a job-killing disaster.