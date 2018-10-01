PALU, Indonesia (AP) — The powerful earthquake and tsunami that struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi left heart-wrenching scenes of destruction and human suffering.

The toll of more than 800 dead is largely from the city of Palu and is expected to rise as areas cut off by the damage are reached. The regencies of Donggala, Sigi and Parigi Moutong — with a combined population of 1.2 million — have yet to be fully assessed.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck at dusk Friday and spawned a tsunami said to have been as high as 6 meters (20 feet) in places.

It was the latest natural disaster to hit Indonesia, which is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island in western Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries. More recently, a powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August.

