A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

REFRESHING RESULTS?

PepsiCo serves up its latest quarterly report card Tuesday.

The maker of Gatorade, Mountain Dew and other beverages has made efforts in recent years to introduce new drinks that cater to healthier trends, but it continues to grapple with declining sales in North America. Wall Street predicts PepsiCo will report that its earnings and revenue improved in the third quarter versus a year earlier.

HOMEBUILDING BELLWETHER

After a strong start this year, sales of new U.S. homes have recently shown signs of slowing.

Sales of new homes rebounded in August after a two-month drop. Still, rising costs, a shortage of homes for sale and higher mortgage rates are pricing out many would-be buyers. How are these market trends affecting homebuilders like Miami-based Lennar? Find out Wednesday, when the builder delivers its third-quarter results.

EYE ON HIRING

Economists predict hiring in the U.S. slowed in September after rebounding the previous month.

They expect the Labor Department will report Friday that nonfarm employers added 184,000 jobs in September. That would be down from a gain August, when the economy added 201,000 jobs. The job market remains solid as the economy continues to expand at a healthy pace, fueled by tax cuts, confident consumers and increased business investment.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

April 175,000

May 268,000

June 208,000

July 147,000

Aug. 201,000

Sept. (est.) 184,000

Source: FactSet