  1. Home
  2. World

US Navy destroyer cruises through South China Sea on eve of China national day

USS Decatur passes disputed Spratly Islands in freedom of navigation operation

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/01 13:18
US destroyer USS Decatur

US destroyer USS Decatur (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. Navy sailed destroyer USS Decatur close to the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Sept. 30 in a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP).

The FONOP sailed within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson reefs through territory claimed by China, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam, on the eve of China’s national day.

The U.S. military says it routinely conducts FONOPs throughout the South China Sea, in a bid to maintain free passage throughout the disputed waters, and amid growing tensions between China and the U.S.

“This FONOP challenged attempts by China, Taiwan and Vietnam to restrict navigation rights around the features they claim,” a U.S. military official told Japan Times.

Another U.S. military told AFP that the U.S.’s FONOPs “are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows."

The most recent U.S. FONOP in the South China Sea occurred in May, when the U.S. Navy sailed close to the Paracel Islands chain. The U.S. military also flew two B-52 bombers over the South China Sea in September, a move described by Beijing as a “provocation.”

A U.S. military official told Japan Times that the B-52 flyover is independent to yesterday’s FONOP.  

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said in May that the U.S. will begin to take a tougher stance in protecting freedom of sea navigation in the South China Sea. Days later at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Mattis slammed China for weaponizing islands in the region for “the purposes of intimidation and coercion.”

The British navy conducted its own FONOP through the South China Sea, passing close to the Paracel Islands chain on September 3, en route to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
South China Sea
US Navy
Freedom of Navigation

RELATED ARTICLES

US, Philippines will increase number of joint military activities
US, Philippines will increase number of joint military activities
2018/09/29 09:30
Japanese submarine conducts naval exercise in the S. China Sea, will visit Vietnam
Japanese submarine conducts naval exercise in the S. China Sea, will visit Vietnam
2018/09/17 17:53
British Navy angers Beijing with FONOP near Paracel Islands in S. China Sea
British Navy angers Beijing with FONOP near Paracel Islands in S. China Sea
2018/09/06 17:08
Taiwan part of the solution to challenges in Indo-Pacific region: former NATO commander  
Taiwan part of the solution to challenges in Indo-Pacific region: former NATO commander  
2018/08/30 15:38
Taiwan Foreign Minister shares country’s strategy for Indo-Pacific 
Taiwan Foreign Minister shares country’s strategy for Indo-Pacific 
2018/08/30 11:10