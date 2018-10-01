  1. Home
  2. Economy

AirAsia begins first direct flight between Taipei and Chiang Mai Sept. 30

Individuals can enjoy a discounted fare starting at NT$930 between Oct. 2 and 7

  266
By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/01 11:38
AirAsia begins first direct flight between Taipei and Chiang Mai (Photo by CNA)

AirAsia begins first direct flight between Taipei and Chiang Mai (Photo by CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Malaysian low-cost airline launched its first direct flight between Taipei and Chiang Mai on Sept. 30, the only budget airline route available in Taiwan connecting to the city in northern Thailand, reports said Monday.

As a promotion, individuals will be able to book a ticket for a single trip between Oc.t 2, 2018 and Mar. 30, 2019, at NT$930 (US$30) before tax from midnight Oct. 2 through Oct. 7, reported Liberty Times.

The Taipei-Chiang Mai route marks the seventh international route operated by the airline in Taiwan, in addition to Taipei/Kaohsiung-Kuala Lumpur, Taipei-Sabah, Taipei-Manila, Taipei-Cebu, and Taipei-Clark, wrote CNA.

According to Al Chen (陳長星), AirAsia’s sales manager of in Taiwan, Thailand has always been one of the most popular Southeast Asian tourist destinations for people in Taiwan. Chiang Mai, crowned the Best City in Asia 2017 by Travel and Leisure magazine, caters to the various needs of tourists seeking a laid-back, adventurous, cultural, or nature-filled travel.
AirAsia

RELATED ARTICLES

AirAsia, Cathay Dragon to allow check-in at Taipei Main Station MRT from October
AirAsia, Cathay Dragon to allow check-in at Taipei Main Station MRT from October
2018/08/22 17:55
Malaysian airline to begin Kaohsiung-Manila direct flights on Oct. 30
Malaysian airline to begin Kaohsiung-Manila direct flights on Oct. 30
2018/08/09 16:55
AirAsia to begin direct flights between Chiang Mai, Thailand and Taoyuan, Taiwan
AirAsia to begin direct flights between Chiang Mai, Thailand and Taoyuan, Taiwan
2018/07/20 17:49
Taiwan calls on AirAsia to remove 'Taiwan, China' from website
Taiwan calls on AirAsia to remove 'Taiwan, China' from website
2018/03/21 15:40
AirAsia to crew Aceh flights with men only after hijab rule
AirAsia to crew Aceh flights with men only after hijab rule
2018/02/03 09:28