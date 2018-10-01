TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Malaysian low-cost airline launched its first direct flight between Taipei and Chiang Mai on Sept. 30, the only budget airline route available in Taiwan connecting to the city in northern Thailand, reports said Monday.

As a promotion, individuals will be able to book a ticket for a single trip between Oc.t 2, 2018 and Mar. 30, 2019, at NT$930 (US$30) before tax from midnight Oct. 2 through Oct. 7, reported Liberty Times.

The Taipei-Chiang Mai route marks the seventh international route operated by the airline in Taiwan, in addition to Taipei/Kaohsiung-Kuala Lumpur, Taipei-Sabah, Taipei-Manila, Taipei-Cebu, and Taipei-Clark, wrote CNA.

According to Al Chen (陳長星), AirAsia’s sales manager of in Taiwan, Thailand has always been one of the most popular Southeast Asian tourist destinations for people in Taiwan. Chiang Mai, crowned the Best City in Asia 2017 by Travel and Leisure magazine, caters to the various needs of tourists seeking a laid-back, adventurous, cultural, or nature-filled travel.