TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A day after crews began tearing down his Communist Chinese shrine in western Taiwan, its creator beat a "tactical retreat" to Hong Kong, leaving his sister to foot the NT$5 million (US$163,000) bill to pay for the demolition.

On Sept. 27, a day after demolition work began on his illegally constructed Communist Chinese shrine, Wei Ming-jen (魏明仁) reportedly fled to Hong Kong, where he was interviewed by Chinese media outlet CRNTT. In the interview, he described his move as a "tactical retreat" much like Mao Zedong's Long March in the 1930s.

In response, the Changhua Prosecutor's Office told CNA that Wei is being fined NT$100,000 for obstruction of official duties for trying to block workers from cutting off power and electricity to the illegal building. Also, he is facing charges for assault after punching a civil servant in the face on the same day work crews came to cut off power



Civil servant Wei punched on Sept. 21. (CNA image)

The Prosecutor's Office said that if he fails to appear in court for these two cases, a warrant will be issued for his arrest and he will be restricted from leaving the country (if he returns to Taiwan). Changhua County Magistrate Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) told the media that he had no comment on Wei's escape, and the NT$5 million fine for the cost of the demolition of the Communist complex would instead be levied on his sister, Wei Su-tan (魏素丹), as it was registered in her name.

A national security officer told Liberty Times that Wei had purchased a "one-way ticket" to Hong Kong on Sept. 27, and would obviously not return to Taiwan in the short term. The next day, he was interviewed by Hong Kong media outlet CRNTT.

In the interview, Wei said his "temporary departure" from "Ershui Base," the 100-year-old former Biyun Chan Temple (碧雲禪寺) in Changhua’s Ershui (二水) Township, was a "tactical retreat" following Mao Zedong's "red beliefs." He claimed that President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) government tore down his shrine because it feared its growing strength and was instructed to do so by the U.S. government through the recent New York Times report.

Comparing the fate of his temple to the encirclment of Kuomintang forces around Communist forces in the 1930s, Wei added that the Tsai administration's "encirclement" of "Ershuit Base" took place during the U.S.-China trade war. He claimed that because Americans are feeling the pressure of China's rise and the U.S. cannot reap the benefits of the trade war, Tsai was indirectly instructed through the New York Times article to level the "Ershuit Base."

When a reporter from CRNTT asked why no one from Ershui Township demonstrated solidarity in his retreat, he avoided the question and said that the "Taiwanese People's Government" has a base in Ershui, but the county government had not done anything about it.

Meanwhile, the Changhua County Government says that the demolition of the illegal complex is 70 percent complete, with about 1,694 pings (a ping equals 3.3 square meters) to be razed by Oct. 2.



Ruins of Communist Chinese shrine. (CNA image)