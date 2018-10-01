12 allies call for Taiwan UN membership

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 12 of Taiwan’s 17 diplomatic allies have so far expressed support for Taiwan’s participation at the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly in New York, U.S. since opening of the 73rd General Assembly on Sept. 18.

Many of Taiwan’s allies called for greater Taiwan participation on the basis that Taiwan’s exclusion from the U.N. is at odds with the core values of the intergovernmental organization, and advocated Taiwan’s potential to help pursue the world pursue the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 73rd Session of the U.N. General Assembly will run from Sept. 25 to Oct. 5, and provides an opportunity for all members to give voice to global and local issues. The theme of the general debate is “Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”

Taiwan allies Belize, Eswatini, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu gave support for Taiwan’s participation in the U.N. last week.

Taiwan allies Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras did not express direct support for Taiwan.

Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said the Taiwan government respects the decision of its allies to support Taiwan in the way that they think is best, reported the Liberty Times.

Below is a selection of quotes by leaders in support of Taiwan made during the 73rd U.N. General Assembly.

“Making the United Nations relevant to all people must include the people of Taiwan” said Baron Waqa, President of Nauru.

“We urge the United Nations to seek a solution to include Taiwan in all its process... My government firmly believes that Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN system will greatly benefit the UN's work and its sustainable development agenda towards 2030 and beyond” said Tommy Esang Remengesau, Jr., President of Palau.

“There is simply no principled basis to deny Taiwan the right to participate in the work of the specialized agencies of the United Nations” said Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We are one family and therefore call on an inclusive approach to have Taiwan participate in international processes and to allow it to contribute to address areas of concern to this U.N. body and the implementation of the SDGs” said Taneti Maamau, President of Kiribati.

Mario Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay called on the U.N. to allow for Taiwan to participate due to the underpinning principal of universality of the U.N.

Wilfred Elrington, Belize’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade gave support for Taiwan’s participation in the U.N., and called for Taiwanese passports to be recognized by the U.N.

Elrington argued that “[the U.N.] uses General Assembly resolution 2758 of 1971 effectively as a political and humanitarian embargo against Taiwan. No such embargo, indeed, has any place in this United Nations.”

Nicaragua and the Vatican are scheduled to address the General Assembly later this week.