  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/01 10:48
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 8 7 1 0 14 32 24
Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 29 22
Boston 8 5 1 2 12 24 21
Montreal 7 4 3 0 8 21 19
Tampa Bay 7 4 3 0 8 23 20
Buffalo 7 3 4 0 6 20 24
Florida 7 3 4 0 6 19 26
Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 11 17
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 6 5 0 1 11 28 13
N.Y. Islanders 8 5 3 0 10 23 20
Philadelphia 8 4 3 1 9 25 21
N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 21 23
Washington 7 2 3 2 6 19 24
Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 21 32
Pittsburgh 6 2 3 1 5 24 20
New Jersey 5 1 2 2 4 12 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 7 4 2 1 9 25 21
St. Louis 7 4 3 0 8 19 18
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 25 27
Nashville 6 3 3 0 6 19 21
Colorado 6 3 3 0 6 17 26
Minnesota 7 2 4 1 5 21 20
Chicago 6 2 4 0 4 19 21
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 34 16
Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 34 19
Calgary 10 4 3 3 11 38 38
Arizona 7 4 2 1 9 24 21
Anaheim 6 3 3 0 6 19 23
San Jose 6 2 3 1 5 25 25
Los Angeles 8 1 6 1 3 18 32
Vancouver 7 1 6 0 2 11 30

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 4, Calgary 3

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Detroit 5, Toronto 1

Ottawa 3, Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2

Chicago 4, Columbus 1

Arizona 4, Vancouver 1

Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 0

Sunday's Games

Nashville 5, Carolina 4, OT

Washington 5, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, Dallas 5

Vegas 5, San Jose 2