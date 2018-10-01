|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Detroit
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|32
|24
|Toronto
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|29
|22
|Boston
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|24
|21
|Montreal
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|21
|19
|Tampa Bay
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|20
|Florida
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|26
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|24
|Ottawa
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|11
|17
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|28
|13
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|20
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|25
|21
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|21
|23
|Washington
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|19
|24
|Columbus
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|21
|32
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|24
|20
|New Jersey
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|12
|16
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|21
|Winnipeg
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|25
|27
|St. Louis
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|19
|18
|Nashville
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|21
|Colorado
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|17
|26
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|21
|20
|Chicago
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|19
|21
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|34
|19
|Calgary
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|38
|38
|Vegas
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|29
|14
|Arizona
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|24
|21
|Anaheim
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|23
|San Jose
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|23
|20
|Los Angeles
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|18
|32
|Vancouver
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|11
|30
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton 4, Calgary 3
Philadelphia 4, Boston 1
Detroit 5, Toronto 1
Ottawa 3, Montreal 0
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2
Chicago 4, Columbus 1
Arizona 4, Vancouver 1
Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 0
|Sunday's Games
Nashville 5, Carolina 4, OT
Washington 5, St. Louis 2
Colorado 6, Dallas 5
San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.