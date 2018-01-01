TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Based on its current movements, Typhoon Kong-Rey is likely to come closest to Taiwan by Friday and could more directly impact the country than its predecessor Typhoon Trami, according to Meteorologist Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明).

WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming, on his Facebook page today, said that atmospheric conditions are similar to what influenced Typhoon Trami last week, and Kong-Rey is likely to follow a similar pattern as the past few Typhoons by heading toward Taiwan before veering north toward Japan. However, Peng said that Kong-Rey has a better chance of directly impacting Taiwan, or at least coming closer than Trami.

Peng predicted that Kong-Rey will come closest to Taiwan by Thursday or Friday. He said the margin of error is still quite large, and it will take more time to more accurately predict Kong-Rey's path. Nevertheless, Peng emphasized that it is currently on a trajectory to come closer to Taiwan than Trami.

Peng said that the weather in Taiwan this week will be similar to last week as northwesterly winds bring cooler temperatures with the lows in northern Taiwan dropping to 19 to 23 degrees Celsius in the early mornings. Highs in northern Taiwan will not exceed 30 degrees, while temperatures in central Taiwan will range between 21 to 32 degrees and occasional showers are likely in mountainous areas.

Starting on Wednesday, as Kong-Rey nears, northeast winds and water vapor will intensify, leading to increased showers in northern and eastern Taiwan. Nevertheless, central and southern Taiwan should be drier. Peng predicts that Typhoon Kong-Rey will probably come closest to Taiwan on Thursday and Friday, when winds and rains in northern and eastern Taiwan should be at their peak.

By Saturday, Peng predicts that Kong-Rey will have turned away from Taiwan and headed towards Japan, while moist northeastern winds will continue to blow.



CWB map of Typhoon Kong-Rey's projected path.



Tropical Storm Risk model of Typhoon Kong-Rey's potential path.



ATCF model showing Typhoon Kong-Rey's projected path.



WeatherRisk Explore Inc. map showing multiple models of Kong-Rey's path.



NCDR map showing multiple models showing Kong-Rey's path by Friday.



CWB satellite map of Typhoon Kong-Rey.



NOAA satellite image.