American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/01 07:22
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 108 54 .667
y-New York 100 62 .617 8
Tampa Bay 90 72 .556 18
Toronto 73 89 .451 35
Baltimore 47 115 .290 61
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 91 71 .562
Minnesota 78 84 .481 13
Detroit 64 98 .395 27
Chicago 62 100 .383 29
Kansas City 58 104 .358 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 103 59 .636
y-Oakland 97 65 .599 6
Seattle 89 73 .549 14
Los Angeles 80 82 .494 23
Texas 67 95 .414 36

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5

Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Baltimore 2, 2nd game

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 4, Houston 0

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4

Milwaukee 11, Detroit 0

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 4

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1