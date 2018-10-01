Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas 000 001 000—1 4 2 Seattle 020 010 00x—3 7 0

Gallardo, M.Moore (5), Curtis (6), Mendez (7), Martin (8) and C.Perez; Elias, Pazos (6), Duke (7), Rumbelow (8), Armstrong (9) and Freitas. W_Elias 3-1. L_Gallardo 8-8. Sv_Armstrong (1). HRs_Texas, Robinson (3).

___

Houston 000 000 000—0 1 1 Baltimore 000 400 00x—4 8 0

Morton, Peacock (4), Devenski (4), James (5), McHugh (7), McCullers (8), Guduan (8) and Stassi; Yacabonis, P.Fry (5), Givens (8) and Joseph. W_P.Fry 1-2. L_Peacock 3-5.

___

Oakland 020 002 000—4 5 0 Los Angeles 200 000 003—5 7 0

B.Anderson, Trivino (4), Petit (5), Buchter (6), Wendelken (7), Pagan (8), Hatcher (9) and Phegley, B.Taylor; Shoemaker, Despaigne (4), Jerez (7), Tazawa (8), Bridwell (9) and J.Hudson, F.Arcia. W_Bridwell 1-0. L_Hatcher 3-3. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (27), Barreto (5). Los Angeles, Marte (7), Ward (6).

___

Cleveland 101 000 000—2 6 1 Kansas City 000 010 000—1 5 2

Carrasco, Bauer (6) and Haase; Skoglund, Flynn (6), Lively (7), McCarthy (9) and Viloria. W_Carrasco 17-10. L_Skoglund 1-6. Sv_Bauer (1). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (38).

___

Chicago 200 000 200—4 7 0 Minnesota 000 302 00x—5 7 0

Covey, Minaya (7), J.Fry (7), N.Jones (8) and W.Castillo; Littell, Vasquez (5), Magill (6), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (7), Drake (8), Belisle (9), May (9) and Graterol, Mauer, Gimenez. W_Vasquez 1-0. L_Covey 5-14. Sv_May (3). HRs_Minnesota, Cave (13), Kepler (20).

___

Toronto 001 011 001—4 9 1 Tampa Bay 002 030 31x—9 10 0

Gaviglio, Fernandez (6), Biagini (7), Guerrieri (7) and McGuire, Maile; Stanek, Yarbrough (3), Wood (6), Milner (6), Pruitt (6) and Ciuffo, A.Moore. W_Yarbrough 16-6. L_Gaviglio 3-10. Sv_Pruitt (4).

___

New York 000 200 000— 2 4 3 Boston 430 300 00x—10 13 0

Cessa, Robertson (1), Loaisiga (2), Sheffield (4), Tarpley (5), Cole (6), C.Adams (8) and G.Sanchez, Higashioka; Porcello, Kelly (3), Poyner (4), Rodriguez (5), M.Barnes (6), Brasier (7), Pomeranz (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Rodriguez 13-5. L_Cessa 1-4. HRs_New York, Voit (14). Boston, Bogaerts (23), Martinez (43).

___

INTERLEAGUE Detroit 000 000 000— 0 7 1 Milwaukee 200 101 61x—11 12 1

Turnbull, Hardy (6), Baez (6), Reininger (7), Hall (7) and McCann; G.Gonzalez, Ju.Guerra (6), Lyles (8) and Pina. W_G.Gonzalez 10-11. L_Turnbull 0-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (35), Shaw (32).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 000 000 000—0 5 0 New York 000 100 00x—1 4 0

Alcantara, Kinley (8) and Wallach; Syndergaard and Nido. W_Syndergaard 13-4. L_Alcantara 2-3.

___

Los Angeles 207 320 001—15 16 0 San Francisco 000 000 000— 0 2 0

Hill, Chargois (8), Urias (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes; A.Suarez, Strickland (3), P.Johnson (3), Stratton (4), Holland (6), Okert (8) and Hundley. W_Hill 11-5. L_A.Suarez 7-13. HRs_Los Angeles, Barnes (4), Dozier (5), Muncy (34).

___

Atlanta 001 000 000—1 4 2 Philadelphia 200 010 00x—3 6 0

Gausman, Newcomb (6), Venters (6), Fried (7), Minter (8) and Flowers, R.Rivera; R.Suarez, Morgan (4), Hunter (4), Loup (6), E.Ramos (6), Arano (7), Neris (8), Dominguez (9) and Knapp. W_Hunter 5-4. L_Gausman 10-11. Sv_Dominguez (16). HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (15).

___

Washington 000 000 000— 0 5 0 Colorado 202 030 23x—12 13 0

Fedde, Collins (5), Cordero (5), Voth (6), McGowin (8) and Kieboom; T.Anderson, Oh (8), Rusin (9) and Iannetta. W_T.Anderson 7-9. L_Fedde 2-4. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (29), Arenado 2 (37), Dahl (16), Story (36).

___

Pittsburgh 000 022 100 1—6 10 2 Cincinnati 120 011 000 0—5 5 1

(10 innings)

Holmes, T.Anderson (5), Neverauskas (7), Brault (8), Feliz (9), Vazquez (10) and E.Diaz; Romano, Wisler (6), Garrett (6), Hughes (7), D.Hernandez (8), Iglesias (9), Stephens (10) and Federowicz. W_Feliz 1-2. L_Stephens 2-3. Sv_Vazquez (37). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (20), Bell (12). Cincinnati, Federowicz (1), Herrera (5).

___

Arizona 000 101 001 0—3 6 1 San Diego 010 010 001 1—4 11 0

(10 innings)

Ray, Sherfy (5), Bracho (6), Lopez (8), Bradley (9), Barrett (10) and J.Murphy; Lucchesi, Brewer (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9), J.Castillo (10) and Hedges. W_J.Castillo 3-3. L_Barrett 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Marte (14), Souza Jr. (5). San Diego, Margot (8).

___

St. Louis 200 002 100— 5 11 1 Chicago 004 042 00x—10 12 1

J.Flaherty, Shreve (3), Gomber (4), Webb (6), D.Hudson (6), Poncedeleon (7), Mayers (8) and Pena; Montgomery, Webster (3), Mills (4), Edwards Jr. (6), R.Rosario (6), Kintzler (7), Cishek (7), J.Garcia (8), De La Rosa (9) and Contreras. W_Webster 1-0. L_J.Flaherty 8-9. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (10).