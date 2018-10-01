Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|2
|Seattle
|020
|010
|00x—3
|7
|0
Gallardo, M.Moore (5), Curtis (6), Mendez (7), Martin (8) and C.Perez; Elias, Pazos (6), Duke (7), Rumbelow (8), Armstrong (9) and Freitas. W_Elias 3-1. L_Gallardo 8-8. Sv_Armstrong (1). HRs_Texas, Robinson (3).
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|400
|00x—4
|8
|0
Morton, Peacock (4), Devenski (4), James (5), McHugh (7), McCullers (8), Guduan (8) and Stassi; Yacabonis, P.Fry (5), Givens (8) and Joseph. W_P.Fry 1-2. L_Peacock 3-5.
___
|Oakland
|020
|002
|000—4
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|003—5
|7
|0
B.Anderson, Trivino (4), Petit (5), Buchter (6), Wendelken (7), Pagan (8), Hatcher (9) and Phegley, B.Taylor; Shoemaker, Despaigne (4), Jerez (7), Tazawa (8), Bridwell (9) and J.Hudson, F.Arcia. W_Bridwell 1-0. L_Hatcher 3-3. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (27), Barreto (5). Los Angeles, Marte (7), Ward (6).
___
|Cleveland
|101
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|2
Carrasco, Bauer (6) and Haase; Skoglund, Flynn (6), Lively (7), McCarthy (9) and Viloria. W_Carrasco 17-10. L_Skoglund 1-6. Sv_Bauer (1). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (38).
___
|Chicago
|200
|000
|200—4
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|302
|00x—5
|7
|0
Covey, Minaya (7), J.Fry (7), N.Jones (8) and W.Castillo; Littell, Vasquez (5), Magill (6), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (7), Drake (8), Belisle (9), May (9) and Graterol, Mauer, Gimenez. W_Vasquez 1-0. L_Covey 5-14. Sv_May (3). HRs_Minnesota, Cave (13), Kepler (20).
___
|Toronto
|001
|011
|001—4
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|002
|030
|31x—9
|10
|0
Gaviglio, Fernandez (6), Biagini (7), Guerrieri (7) and McGuire, Maile; Stanek, Yarbrough (3), Wood (6), Milner (6), Pruitt (6) and Ciuffo, A.Moore. W_Yarbrough 16-6. L_Gaviglio 3-10. Sv_Pruitt (4).
___
|New York
|000
|200
|000—
|2
|4
|3
|Boston
|430
|300
|00x—10
|13
|0
Cessa, Robertson (1), Loaisiga (2), Sheffield (4), Tarpley (5), Cole (6), C.Adams (8) and G.Sanchez, Higashioka; Porcello, Kelly (3), Poyner (4), Rodriguez (5), M.Barnes (6), Brasier (7), Pomeranz (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Rodriguez 13-5. L_Cessa 1-4. HRs_New York, Voit (14). Boston, Bogaerts (23), Martinez (43).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|101
|61x—11
|12
|1
Turnbull, Hardy (6), Baez (6), Reininger (7), Hall (7) and McCann; G.Gonzalez, Ju.Guerra (6), Lyles (8) and Pina. W_G.Gonzalez 10-11. L_Turnbull 0-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (35), Shaw (32).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|00x—1
|4
|0
Alcantara, Kinley (8) and Wallach; Syndergaard and Nido. W_Syndergaard 13-4. L_Alcantara 2-3.
___
|Los Angeles
|207
|320
|001—15
|16
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|0
Hill, Chargois (8), Urias (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes; A.Suarez, Strickland (3), P.Johnson (3), Stratton (4), Holland (6), Okert (8) and Hundley. W_Hill 11-5. L_A.Suarez 7-13. HRs_Los Angeles, Barnes (4), Dozier (5), Muncy (34).
___
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|2
|Philadelphia
|200
|010
|00x—3
|6
|0
Gausman, Newcomb (6), Venters (6), Fried (7), Minter (8) and Flowers, R.Rivera; R.Suarez, Morgan (4), Hunter (4), Loup (6), E.Ramos (6), Arano (7), Neris (8), Dominguez (9) and Knapp. W_Hunter 5-4. L_Gausman 10-11. Sv_Dominguez (16). HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (15).
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|5
|0
|Colorado
|202
|030
|23x—12
|13
|0
Fedde, Collins (5), Cordero (5), Voth (6), McGowin (8) and Kieboom; T.Anderson, Oh (8), Rusin (9) and Iannetta. W_T.Anderson 7-9. L_Fedde 2-4. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (29), Arenado 2 (37), Dahl (16), Story (36).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|022
|100
|1—6
|10
|2
|Cincinnati
|120
|011
|000
|0—5
|5
|1
Holmes, T.Anderson (5), Neverauskas (7), Brault (8), Feliz (9), Vazquez (10) and E.Diaz; Romano, Wisler (6), Garrett (6), Hughes (7), D.Hernandez (8), Iglesias (9), Stephens (10) and Federowicz. W_Feliz 1-2. L_Stephens 2-3. Sv_Vazquez (37). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (20), Bell (12). Cincinnati, Federowicz (1), Herrera (5).
___
|Arizona
|000
|101
|001
|0—3
|6
|1
|San Diego
|010
|010
|001
|1—4
|11
|0
Ray, Sherfy (5), Bracho (6), Lopez (8), Bradley (9), Barrett (10) and J.Murphy; Lucchesi, Brewer (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9), J.Castillo (10) and Hedges. W_J.Castillo 3-3. L_Barrett 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Marte (14), Souza Jr. (5). San Diego, Margot (8).
___
|St. Louis
|200
|002
|100—
|5
|11
|1
|Chicago
|004
|042
|00x—10
|12
|1
J.Flaherty, Shreve (3), Gomber (4), Webb (6), D.Hudson (6), Poncedeleon (7), Mayers (8) and Pena; Montgomery, Webster (3), Mills (4), Edwards Jr. (6), R.Rosario (6), Kintzler (7), Cishek (7), J.Garcia (8), De La Rosa (9) and Contreras. W_Webster 1-0. L_J.Flaherty 8-9. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (10).