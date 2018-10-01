WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

GLF--RYDER CUP

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Europe waited two long years for that one moment when the Ryder Cup was back in its hands. Exactly when it happened Sunday was unclear, making it all the better. At roughly the same time at Le Golf National, Francesco Molinari and Sergio Garcia each made par to secure at least a half-point, either one giving Europe the 14½ points it needed to regain the Ryder Cup from the Americans. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

— GLF--PAUL NEWBERRY-TIGER & LEFTY — Column: Time for Tiger & Lefty to exit the Ryder Cup stage. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

— GLF--RYDER CUP-MOLINARI — Francesco Molinari: British Open champ, now Ryder Cup hero. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 680 words, photos.

— GLF--RYDER CUP-MCILROY MELTS — McIlroy again unreliable in Ryder Cup singles. By John Leicester. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— GLF--RYDER CUP MOMENTS — This Cup had it all — from hat tips to golf ball exorcisms. By Jim Litke. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— GLF--RYDER CUP-CAPSULES — Ryder Cup capsules from Sunday's singles matches. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

BKL--WORLD CUP-AUSTRALIA-US

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain — The United States continued its run of dominance on the biggest stages for women's basketball. Brittney Griner scored 15 points to help the U.S. beat Australia 73-56 and win the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup on Sunday night. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 960 words, photos.

CAR--F1-RUSSIAN GP

SOCHI, Russia — Lewis Hamilton closed in on his fifth Formula One title with victory in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix after his teammate Valtteri Bottas pulled over to let him through as the pair approached the halfway mark of the race. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CAR--F1-TEAM ORDERS

SOCHI, Russia — It looked like a race, but the winner wasn't decided on the track. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA ELECTION

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt — FIFA voters in Africa have backed Gianni Infantino to be re-elected as president, and also Sunday chose an official from Malawi to represent them on the world soccer body's ruling council. By Andrew Jackson Oryada. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Real Betis joined a group of seven teams separated by only three points at the top of the Spanish league after squeaking out a 1-0 win at home over Leganes on Sunday. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 460 words.

SOC--CARDIFF-BURNLEY

CARDIFF, Wales — Burnley continued its Premier League revival with a 2-1 win at Cardiff on Sunday and moved up five places to 12th. SENT: 270 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Krzysztof Piatek is off to the best start for a Serie A debutante in nearly 70 years. The 23-year-old Poland striker scored both of Genoa's goals in a 2-1 win over Frosinone on Sunday to raise his tally to eight in six matches. By Daniella Matar and Andrew Dampf. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — The video assistant referee stopped working during the 1-1 draw between Rennes and Toulouse in the French league. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 480 words, photo.

— SOC--FRENCH LEAGUE-CROWD TROUBLE — Ref takes players off field after fan trouble at Montpellier. SENT: 250 words.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Iceland striker Alfred Finnbogason kept with tradition by scoring another hat trick against Freiburg in a 4-1 win for Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 210 words.

SOC--EGYPT-MANSOUR

CAIRO — Egypt's Olympic Committee has appealed to the country's parliament to lift the immunity of the chairman of a Cairo club it sanctioned for misconduct. By Hamza Hendawi. SENT: 500 words, photo.

TEN--CHINA OPEN

BEIJING — Top-ranked Simona Halep retired Sunday from her first-round match at the China Open. SENT: 170 words, photo.

CYC--ROAD WORLDS

INNSBRUCK, Austria — For the seventh time in his career, Alejandro Valverde stepped onto the podium after the men's road race at the world championships on Sunday. But for the first time he received the gold medal. SENT: 620 words, photos.

VOL--WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TURIN, Italy — Poland beat Brazil in straight sets on Sunday to retain its World Championship title, with the United States finishing third. SENT: 150 words, photos.

HKN--SEASON PREVIEW

NHL season preview: Teams load up to challenge Stanley Cup champion Capitals. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

HKN--NHL RDP

Ryan Johansen scored two goals, including the game-deciding strike 21 seconds into overtime, as the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Sunday in Raleigh, North Carolina. SENT: 190 words, photos.

HKN--LAS VEGAS SHOOTING-GOLDEN KNIGHTS

LAS VEGAS — Golden Knights are part of the healing process in Las Vegas as one-year anniversary of deadliest mass shooting in modern US history approaches. BY W.G. Ramirez. SENT: 780 words.

TRI--IRONMAN PARENTS

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Tim O'Donnell and Mirinda Carfrae are headed back to the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii this time with 1-year-old Izzy in tow. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

