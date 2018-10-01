MILWAUKEE (AP) — Triple Crown contender Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers neared an NL Central tiebreaker with the Chicago Cubs, putting themselves in position Sunday with an 11-0 romp over the Detroit Tigers.

The Cubs led St. Louis late in their game. If Chicago held on, it would host the Brewers at Wrigley Field on Monday in a one-game matchup for the division title. The loser would go into the NL wild-card game Tuesday vs. the loser of the Colorado-Los Angeles Dodgers tiebreaker in the NL West.

Yelich went 0 for 2 with two walks and scored twice. He is hitting .323, giving him a huge lead in the batting race. He has 109 RBIs, two behind leader Javier Baez of the Cubs, and Yelich's 36 home runs are one behind Nolan Arenado of the Rockies.

The tiebreakers are considered game No. 163 of the regular season, meaning Yelich's stats — and those of Arenado and Baez — from Monday's game will count in the totals. The last NL player to win the Triple Crown was Joe Medwick in 1937 for the Cardinals.