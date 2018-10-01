|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|135
|518
|128
|179
|.346
|JMartinez Bos
|149
|566
|109
|186
|.329
|Altuve Hou
|137
|534
|84
|168
|.315
|Trout LAA
|140
|471
|101
|147
|.312
|Brantley Cle
|143
|570
|89
|176
|.309
|Merrifield KC
|158
|632
|88
|192
|.304
|Segura Sea
|144
|586
|91
|178
|.304
|Wendle TB
|139
|487
|62
|146
|.300
|Castellanos Det
|156
|616
|88
|184
|.299
|Andujar NYY
|148
|569
|82
|169
|.297
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 48; JMartinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 38; Stanton, New York, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 37; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32; Betts, Boston, 32.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 127; KDavis, Oakland, 123; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 106; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 101; Stanton, New York, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 99; NCruz, Seattle, 97; Haniger, Seattle, 93.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 17-10; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 16-6; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5.